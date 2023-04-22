"The Girl in the Window"

“The Girl in the Window and Other True Tales: An Anthology With Tips for Finding, Reporting, and Writing Nonfiction Narratives” by Lane DeGregory

 University of Chicago Press/TNS

If you’ve ever wondered how Pulitzer Prize-winning reporter Lane DeGregory writes her memorable stories, now you can find out — straight from DeGregory herself.

She’s just published her first book, “The Girl in the Window and Other True Tales: An Anthology With Tips for Finding, Reporting, and Writing Nonfiction Narratives.”


   
