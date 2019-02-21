Question: I have mangrove plants growing along my shoreline, can I trim them?
Sorry, but this is gonna have to be a yes and no answer. I guess we should start by figuring out what variety of mangrove you’ve got there. There are three varieties in Florida: Red, black and white mangroves. Although they may look similar, there are differences that help to determine how they are managed in relation to trimming.
There are regulations in place designed to address trimming issues as they pertain to mangroves. Now I know that the term “regulations” can cause some folks to shudder — but honestly, we need them. We live in a unique place with an amazing but very vulnerable ecosystem. As residents and property owners, we don’t always understand the importance of protecting and preserving that ecosystem. Let’s let the folks who do understand it guide us.
All three mangrove varieties can be found in or near fresh, brackish or salt water throughout Southwest Florida, so let’s start by learning the basic differences between these native tree species.
Red mangroves are probably the most recognizable of the three. With their glossy 3- to 5-inch leaves and multitudes of arching prop roots, they are the picture of Florida shorelines. Red mangroves grow the closest to the mean high water line (MHWL), meaning their roots are more than likely underwater at varying depths for extended periods of time.
Their most distinguishing characteristic is the aerial roots at the base of the tree. Pretty hard to miss them. These aerial roots are specialty stems that grow downward into the surface and anchor the tree.
Red mangroves produce seed-like structures called propagules. They look like green beans 8 to 12 inches long. These that drop from the tree and float around, for up to a year sometimes, until they are saturated enough to sink to the bottom in shallow areas. There they take root and begin to grow into a tree that can be as high as 40 feet, with the average height being more like 25 feet.
Mature red mangroves rarely recover from severe pruning. Since most of the growth is at the branch tips, topping these trees removes most if not all of the leaves. Branches thicker than an inch will not re-grow.
Black mangroves have smaller leaves that are a dullish green on top and gray/green on the underside. The leaves will usually be coated with a thin layer of salt, as the foliage extrudes excess sodium taken up by the tree. Like red mangroves, they also have aerial roots. The difference is they pop up from below the surface instead of originating from the tree and shooting downward. Their aerial roots are more pencil-like and much smaller.
The propagules are wider and flatter (more like a lima bean) and are not as hardy as the red mangrove’s. Black mangroves are generally found slightly higher than the MHWL and can grow quite tall, upwards of 40 feet. This species handles trimming fairly well, but mature trees do not recover as well as young trees.
White mangroves are more comfortable above the MHWL but can sometimes be found alongside black mangroves up from the waters edge. White mangroves have light green paddle-shaped leaves with a notch in the tip and two bumps near the base. The propagules are small and vaselike. It’s the least hardy of the three in terms of reproduction.
They may have knobby above-ground roots or there may be no visible root at all. It’s not unusual for a white mangrove tree to be a single trunk. This variety of mangrove is the most tolerant of trimming and hedging.
Mangrove communities are home to more than 400 species of fish, birds, reptiles and even mammals. Hopefully you’re already aware of the important role that mangroves play in harboring and protecting fish estuaries, but don’t forget that they are crucial to a number of nesting birds too. Hedged mangroves deprive these birds of a safe and protected place to nest and raise their young.
Mangroves along your shoreline provide natural erosion control and can actually add to the structural integrity of your seawall. Naturally shaped mangroves make an excellent wind block during tropical storms or hurricanes.
Now, back to your question. In a nutshell: Yes, you can trim mangroves, with the following restrictions. The stand must not extend more than 50 feet out into the water. You cannot trim any mangroves to lower than 6 feet, measured from where the trunk meets the bottom. Prop roots cannot be cut or trimmed at all.
You cannot trim any trees over 10 feet tall all at once. These trees would need to be progressively trimmed over the course of several years and would require a professional mangrove trimmer. Mangroves that have been properly hedged in the past can be maintained as such by anyone. There are exemptions for dock and seawall issues, but each case is different.
As was previously mentioned, some mangroves will take heavy trimming better than others. Mature red and black mangroves should never be hedged, whereas white mangroves may tolerate it. There is a technique called windowing, where selective removal of branches within the tree opens up the interior and creates a window effect, leaving the upper canopy intact. This allows for both enhancement of coastal views and the preservation of the mangrove trees, and is the preferred method for trees over 10 feet.
The state of Florida has sanctioned professional mangrove trimmers through various agencies. A PMT may be a certified arborist, an ecologist or even a landscape architect who has passed the certification process. If you want to trim existing older-growth mangrove communities, you’d benefit from the experience of a PMT. Depending on the circumstances, it may be a requirement.
Mangrove removal is not an option except under certain situations, and a PMT will know the law. The Florida Department of Environmental Protection has a rather good online resource for homeowners regarding mangrove trimming, available at http://bit.ly/2BKpGdw. It explains, rather simply, what is allowed and what is not allowed. Your best bet is a phone call to the Florida DEP at 239-344-5600 for more specific answers and a list of PMTs in your area.
So here’s the gig: Mangrove trees are one of the most important trees in our coastal ecosystem and must be protected as such. Mangroves are native to Florida; seawalls are not! I understand the need to see that view you paid so much money for, but there is middle ground here.
Of course, my best advice is just to leave them alone and let them to do what they do. If not, at least appreciate mangroves and understand how they affect the environment around you. Educate yourself on ways to live the life you’ve always dreamed of without destroying what is natural and all the living things that depend upon it.
And do yourself a favor and consult a professional mangrove trimmer. They know the science, the best management techniques and the law. They’ll help you figure out how you can have your view and the mangroves too.
