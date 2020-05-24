Dining al fresco is an enjoyable way to break bread and a picnic is a change from a backyard barbecue – especially for lunch. Sandwiches are quick and can combine a variety of ingredients. Finish with homemade fudgsicles for dessert.
As families spend more time at home, Americans are finding comfort in a surprising source: bread. In fact, a 20-year trend of declining grain food consumption has been reversed.
A national study by the Grain Food Foundation suggests that the turnaround is more than a one-time sales blip due to pantry loading. In reality, consumers count bread among their top comfort foods. The study revealed one-third of Americans named pasta and bread as foods that are comforting during a stressful time.
As a part of many healthy eating plans, bread and pasta are nutritionist approved and provide nutrients needed for healthy aging such as B vitamins, magnesium, selenium, iron, folate and fiber.
"For years, we've been telling consumers that grain foods are the foods we love that love us back," said Christine Cochran, executive director of the Grain Foods Foundation. "The stress has given us permission to enjoy bread and pasta again, but unlike most comfort foods, consumers recognize that grains have nutritional value."
Try these recipes for some inspiring sandwiches.
CHEESY BLACK BEAN TOAST WITH PICO DE GALLO
Prep time: 15 minutes
Servings: 4
6 Roma tomatoes, diced
½ medium onion, finely chopped
1 clove garlic, finely minced
2 serrano or jalapeno peppers, finely chopped
3 tablespoons fresh cilantro, chopped
1 lime, juice only
⅛ teaspoon oregano, finely crushed
⅛ teaspoon salt (optional)
⅛ teaspoon pepper
⅛ Hass avocado, diced
4 bolillos (6 inches) or large Kaiser rolls, sliced in half lengthwise
1 can (16 ounces) seasoned low-fat refried black beans
2 cups shredded Chihuahua or mozzarella cheese
Heat oven to 350 F.
In medium mixing bowl, combine tomatoes; onion; garlic; peppers; cilantro; lime juice; oregano; salt, if desired; pepper; and avocado; set aside.
On medium platter, split rolls. With medium spatula, spread refried beans onto each bread half; sprinkle cheese among bread.
Bake 5-8 minutes, or until cheese is melted and hot.
Recipe courtesy of Sylvia Melendez-Klinger, MS, RD, on behalf of the Grain Foods Foundation
APPLE CHEESE DIJON DELIGHT
Prep time: 15 minutes
Yield: 1 sandwich
2 teaspoons Dijon mustard
2 slices honey oatmeal bread
6 thin slices Granny Smith apple
2 slices Brie cheese
2 slices cheddar cheese
4 slices deli turkey
nonstick cooking spray
Spread Dijon mustard on one bread slice.
Layer apple slices, Brie cheese slices, cheddar cheese slices and turkey slices.
Spray panini press or grill with nonstick cooking spray. Add sandwich and grill each side 2-3 minutes.
These chocolate frozen treats are easy to make and the kids can help.
HOMEMADE FUDGSICLES
Total time: 10 minutes plus 12 hours chill time
Servings: 12
3 cups milk
1 cup sugar
¾ cup unsweetened cocoa powder
¼ cup honey
¼ teaspoon salt
12 ice pop sticks
In pot over medium heat, heat milk, sugar, cocoa powder, honey and salt, stirring often, until sugar dissolves. Remove from heat and cool to room temperature. Pour into ice pop molds and insert sticks then freeze until firm, about 12 hours.
Remove ice pops from molds and place in freezer-safe bag until ready to eat.
Recipe courtesy of Milk Means More
