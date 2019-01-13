It is so rewarding to receive a letter from people or families who have adopted pets from Suncoast Humane Society.
Many thank us for making it possible for them to adopt their pride and joy, while others tell us of humorous stories or antidotes related to their pets. More often than not, pictures are attached to the letters, letting us know just how proud the families are and how happy their pets have become. It is so true that pets play an important role in our lives, and we love to talk about them.
The golf pro at a local golf course can’t stop telling me about the little dog he adopted, and how it has changed his life. Picture after picture from his phone arrive along with his praises. What a great feeling it is to know that we have helped with actually improving someone’s quality of life.
Notes were written on many donation envelopes from a recent appeal mailing. One woman writes, “Paco, the 3-year-old Chihuahua we adopted from Suncoast Humane Society, is a happy, content puppy. Bless you, and many thanks for the beautiful work you do.” That is very special.
My favorites are when we hear from the adopted pets themselves. For instance, my buddy, Jake the Cat. December 2016, Jake wrote and said: “Glad to see you are still busy taking care of all the animals. I just wanted to check in and tell you I am doing great.”
In April of 2017 we heard from Jake again. He wrote: “Dear Phil, Just thought I would drop you a line. Here is a picture of what I looked like 7 years ago when Mom and Dad brought me home. Mom sometimes thinks I have a screw loose, but I am loved and cared for. She gets a little upset because I tend to shed a little. I used to love my lanai in Florida, but now we live in PA. I see so many people looking for their lost pets because they don’t keep them indoors like my mom. They may have to learn the hard way.”
Again in February of 2018, Jake sent the following: “It’s me Jake, the one my parents took to Pennsylvania 3 years ago. I am almost 8 now and I still enjoy doing funny things. That is me in the picture, on top of the fridge. Don’t ask me what I am doing up there. I sure miss Florida, my lanai and, oh yea, the geckos. They were such fun. I wanted to let you know we are thinking about Suncoast Humane Society and know you are still doing a great job for animals.”
And just recently, I heard from Jake again. Dear Phil, he wrote. “Thanks for the appeal letter. I wish we could adopt a dog for me to play with, but I know we can’t. I just want you to know that I am doing OK here in cold Pennsylvania. I still miss my lanai, and the beautiful Florida sun. I am almost 9 years old now. I am so lucky to have been loved and cared for. Mom says I am her baby. I even try not to play nip the person anymore. We have all slowed down a little, and they rely on me as their people contact. Please continue the good work you are doing and helping the animals. And a special thanks for helping me as a kitten. I sure found a wonderful home.”
I look forward to Jake the Cat’s next letter.
