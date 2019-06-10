Life under the theater’s spell

Maybe the cauldron first started to bubble when Jenni Elliott made her acting debut. She played a witch in “Macbeth.” She was 20 and newly settled in Australia.
“When shall we three meet again,” she laughed, remembering her lines. “In thunder, lightning, or in rain?”
Or maybe it was 10 years before in Singapore, when she took the stage for the first time and sang a song for her father, an actor and director serving in the Royal Air Force.
“We’re riding along on the crest of the wave and the sun is in the sky,” she laughed, remembering the lyrics to the campfire song ‘Riding on the Crest of a Wave.’ “All of our eyes on the distant horizon. Look out for passersby.”
Whenever it was cast, the North Port resident has been under the spell of the theater for most of her life, on stage and behind the scenes, acting and directing. She has followed her muse while raising and losing a son, through a divorce and a second marriage, and around a career as a professional fundraiser. Her last position before retiring was head of marketing and fundraising for a science institute in Melbourne, Australia.
Her most recent theatrical project was directing “Jack Benny’s not 39 Anymore” for the Charlotte Players. It was her first production for the Players, which invited her to helm the project. She also has directed for Lemon Bay Playhouse in Englewood since moving here six years ago.
Elliott, 74, was born in England. As a child, she was moved around a lot because her father, John G. Sands, was in the Royal Air Force.
“Whenever he was at an RAF station, if there wasn’t a drama group, he formed one and generally became the artistic director,” Elliott recalled.
She considers her hometown to be Adelaide, a city of 1.3 million in southern Australia, where she arrived newly married at age 19.
Her father retired from the Air Force and joined her there in the late 1960s. Together, they formed Hilltop Theatre, a community group, and began writing and producing plays in the 1970s.
“We operated for 10 or so years,” she recalled. “Subsequently, we went off and joined other theater groups in and around Adelaide.”
It was then that she started to develop her portfolio, notwithstanding her witch.
She was assistant director to her father, whom she described as a consummate actor and director, for a pantomime, “Whiskers & Co.” Later, she co-wrote and directed with her father “The Clown from Outer Space,” a fantasy.
Elliott also directed two one-act plays — “No Man’s Land” and “Life of Hercules, Page One” — in different years for the Hills Drama Festival in Adelaide. Each play won the festival’s best production award at the festival in its year.
As an actor, she has played several roles that she considers landmarks in her theatrical life. One of them was Susy Hendrix, the blind woman in the thriller “Wait Until Dark.” Another was Queen Elizabeth in “Mirror to Elizabeth” in a juried festival. The one-act play took a sequence out of the life of life of Queen Elizabeth I during the Spanish Armada in 1588.
“At the beginning of the play, you see Elizabeth as the strutting queen,” Elliott said. “And then she goes through this metamorphosis into a broken old woman until you get to the end of the play. That’s when her gentlemen say, ‘Madam, you are the queen,’ and she once more becomes the Elizabeth that we’re all familiar with.”
The play won best production; she won best actress. It is not her only award.
“I don’t have university training,” Elliott said. “Everything I learned, I learned from my dad.”
Drama in Elliott’s life has not been confined to the stage. The divorce in 1991 left her a single mom. The son she raised in idyllic Australia died three years ago at 44. There have been other struggles.
But she has family. She and her husband of 13 years, trombonist Rick Stannard — “a Yank” — moved here in May 2013 to be close to his son, Colin, and their grandchildren, Makenna, 7, and Asher, 2½.
And she has theater. Wherever she has been, it has been with her.
