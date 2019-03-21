‘Once they come out, I advise not to look up with your mouth open,” Gina Long, director of the Chinsegut Conservation Center, said. “They’ve been in there all day.”
The “they” she was referring are thousands of Brazilian free-tailed bats living in a handful of bat houses at the Chinsegut Conservation Center in the Chinsegut Wildlife and Environmental Area (WEA) in Brooksville, Fla. Minutes shy of sunset, chirping, squeaking, and squealing intensified as the nocturnal mammals readied to fly into the night.
Each house is packed with hundreds of bats and about 10 minutes after sunset, one flew out of a house followed by another then another. Eventually, several at a time dropped out then flew in a zigzag pattern into the night. (Despite the name, Brazilian free-tailed bat are native to Florida.)
After the bats began zipping out and away, Long gathered up the small group and led us on about a mile-long hike into the Chinsegut WEA which included a boardwalk to May’s Prairie and along cypress trees and wetlands. She carried a paper lantern which provided enough light while the moon provided the rest.
When a flashlight lit the Chinsegut wilderness, we looked for barking treefrogs, which sound like dogs; alligator eyes; resting butterflies on branches; and whatever else stirs in the night. We spotted barking treefrogs, a spadefoot toad, and a single butterfly.
There was not much to see other than the pathway or when Long illuminated a specific area — but there was plenty to hear. Insects, bullfrogs, barking treefrogs, and other frogs croaked in the night. It’s mating season for some frog species. When I listened closely, it sounded as though they were screaming, “Pick me, pick me” to prospective mates.
Every so often, the chirp of a flying squirrel joined in the evening orchestra. At the end of the hike, we spotted one leaping between trees — which made a great evening even better.
Walking through the night awakens the other senses and eyes adjust to the darkness. While walking in the dark, this fantastic experience introduced me to another world and taught me that although you cannot see something, it still exists and plays an important role in the world.
The Chinsegut Conservation Center offers 90-minute night hikes 10 times a year, every month except July and January. They are free, reservations are not required, and most are family-friendly with some more appropriate for adults.
More than a Walk in the Dark
Chinsegut Wildlife & Environmental Area is a fun place to visit during the day, too. It is managed by the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission and the conservation center covers 408 of the 850 acres of the Chinsegut WEA. It is a site on the Great Florida Birding Trail (a scarlet tanager and a couple of painted buntings were spotted before my visit) and home to a butterfly garden, nature trails, and archery target facilities. It’s an ideal place for wildlife viewing and photography and some of the animals inhabiting the area include gopher tortoises, white-tailed deer, turkey, sandhill cranes and bobcats.
Chinsegut Hill Manor Museum
The Chinsegut WEA was once part of a large estate owned by Col. Raymond Robins and his wife Margaret, both influential in Brooksville. The colonel served as an adviser to seven U.S. presidents. Nearby is Chinsegut Hill Manor Museum, a gorgeous restored Southern home that was first built in the mid-1800s. Four families called it home, including the colonel and his wife, and over the years it welcomed dignitaries significant in American history, such as Thomas Alva Edison, Helen Keller, and J.C. Penney. Today, the home is open to tours, with some guides dressed in period costume and portraying previous residents.
Unplug in Chinsegut
It’s just over a two-hour drive to Chinsegut from Charlotte County, making it a full day trip or easy overnight excursion. Lodging is available at the Chinsegut Hill Retreat, steps away from the museum. Spacious cottages are perfect for families and the property is ideal for groups planning retreats. A firepit serves as the evening entertainment. After a full day of exploring, you’ll forget the cottages do not have televisions.
Plan Your Visit
Chinsegut Wildlife & Environmental Area
23212 Lake Lindsey Road, Brooksville
352-754-6722
Open Fridays and Saturdays, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., and other times for scheduled programs or by appointment. If attending a guided hike, wear closed-toed, comfortable shoes and bring insect repellent, water, and sense of adventure.
Chinsegut Hill Museum
22495 Chinsegut Hill Rd.
Brooksville, Fla. 34601
352-799-5400
Museum Tour Hours
Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Thursdays, and Saturdays: 10:30 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.
Also by appointment.
Tours: $5 per person; children under 10 are free.
Where to Eat
Lake Lindsey Mall & Deli
14351 Snow Memorial Hwy., Lake Lindsey
352-540-9955
Monday to Friday, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Saturday, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Sunday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Nothing fancy, but good food and people. Try the Cuban sandwich and grab a bowl of boiled peanuts to go. It’s biker-friendly, too.
Sparacia Witherell Family Winery & Vineyards
21509 Snow Hill Road, Brooksville
352-650-8466
SparaciaWitherell FamilyWinery.com
Wednesdays, Thursdays and Sundays, noon to 6 p.m.
Fridays and Saturdays, noon to 10 p.m.
A winery on a muscadine grape vineyard. Enjoy a wine tasting or visiting during a Friday or Saturday evening or Sunday afternoon for musical entertainment and food trucks.
Where to Stay
Chinsegut Hill Retreat
22495 Chinsegut Hill Road, Brooksville
352-799-5400
Additional info on things to do in the Brooksville area: FloridasAdventureCoast.com and NatureCoaster.com.
