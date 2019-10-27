Between the 1840s and 1920s, the Spiritualism religious movement was prominent in the United States. It is based on philosophy, religion and science that the living can communicate with spirits of the dead. This is communicated through a medium who connects with the departed souls and relays messages to the living.
George P. Colby was born in New York in 1848 and when he was a boy, he and his family moved to Minnesota. Shortly after turning 12 years old, the spirit of Colby’s uncle communicated with him and told him he would establish a spiritual center in the Southern U.S. As a teen, Colby honed his mediumship skills and as an adult, he traveled as a medium, giving readings and leading seances.
During his travels through Iowa in 1875, he encountered a Native American spirit guide named Seneca who instructed him to meet up with medium T. D. Giddings in Wisconsin. He did as instructed. The two met and participated in a séance where Seneca conveyed that several spirits determined the two men will establish a spiritualist camp in Florida, and so they did.
They found the perfect spot with pine-covered hills surrounded by lakes in what is today’s Lake Helen in western Volusia County. In the early 1880s, Colby built a house and farmed the land and the spiritualist camp was established in 1894. Cassadaga, a word used by the Seneca Native American people means “rocks beneath the water.”
There is a belief the name was chosen for Colby’s connection to Lily Dale, a spiritualist camp and formally the Cassadaga Lake Free Association, near Cassadaga Lake in New York, for helping him realize his vision of a sustainable spiritualist camp in Florida.
OLDEST ACTIVE COMMUNITY
The Spiritualism movement dwindled in the U.S. during the mid-twentieth century as many, but not all, mediums and psychics were proven to be frauds. Today, Spiritualism continues across the U.S. and the Cassadaga Spiritualist Camp is the oldest active religious community in the Southeastern United States. In 1991, it was designated a Historic District on the National Register of Historic Places.
The camp is home to about 100 certified mediums, psychics, and healers, including student mediums, and historic dwellings on rolling hills. Interested in communicating with a spirit on the other side? Or maybe having your aura read? Seekers are welcome and the camp’s Welcome Center lists those available for walk-in sessions. Staff won’t help visitors in selecting a spiritualist; visitors will be intuitively guided in selecting one right for them. Many sessions are conducted in the medium’s home.
Although a skeptic, I have visited the camp a couple of times. On a recent Sunday afternoon, because I was passing through on my way home from Daytona Beach, I decided to participate in the Sunday Afternoon Message Service. This is where certified mediums and student mediums demonstrate the continuity of life by delivering brief messages from loved ones who have transitioned to members of the public.
I arrived at the Andrew Jackson Davis Building, which houses the Camp Bookstore and Welcome Center, about five minutes prior to the service and missed the community lunch. I found a seat in the middle of the room and anxiously looked around, wondering if I was surrounded by mediums; Spiritualists, those who believe in using a medium to communicate with the spirit world; skeptics; or those who are simply curious. There were about 50 of us and what I learned during the hour, there were more women, men, children, and at least one dog, not visible to the human eye but their spiritual presence were seen by the medium and student.
DELIVERING MESSAGES
Usually, the students and mediums roam the room and approach those in attendance, but, the roaming mic was out of service and a stationery microphone was used at the lectern. The student medium delivered messages to three people and did so by scanning the room, selecting a person, and asking, “May I come to you?”
When the person agreed, the student stepped into their vibration and began delivering messages. She delivered messages for about 10 minutes after which a certified medium continued through the balance of the service.
Messages seemed as though they could apply to anyone in the room. The student and medium said they saw older women offering encouragement, or men with ailments in the chest. All delivered messages were positive and made the recipients smile.
There was not enough time for everyone to hear a message and as the medium scanned the room, I hoped he would not choose me. Honestly, I am shy and did not want the attention of the whole room looking at me while hearing the message.
“The woman in the black shirt and sunglasses on your head,” he said, and I knew he had a message for me, “You need to finish writing your book.”
He continued in what seemed to be the longest message delivery of the afternoon. I will not elaborate on details, but will share although he gave some generic descriptions, he also delivered very specific information about my past and present and offered motivation and advice for my future.
WANDERING THE FAIRY TRAIL
Following the service, I wandered through the Fairy Trail in Horseshoe Park within the camp to clear my head. This short, sweet trail meanders through a wooded area and has pockets of mystical, magical, and quirky figurines, art, and messages. It was enlightening spotting ferries, gnomes, angels, and a President Obama bobblehead, among other things. There is also a pair of fairy wings created by artist Erica Group to pose for the perfect photo. It is part of the Wings of the West Mural Trail.
A couple who attend the Sunday Afternoon Message Service about once a month approached and told me I had a very good reading. My mind was flipping trying to figure out how the medium was spot on. I did not speak to anyone before the service and did not notify anyone in advance I was attending. How did anyone know I write?
How did the medium know I am in the process of self-publishing a book? I hired an editor to polish it up and she quickly did. However, I have sat on it for more than two years and the acknowledgments need to be rewritten. I also have ideas for a couple of other books and have most of the content written. Is the spiritual world really telling me to move forward with publishing a book or was it all pure coincidence?
In the end, maybe the answer does not matter, but the way the message motivates me to move forward in life does. My visit to the Cassadaga Spiritualist Camp was brief, yet I left feeling fulfilled knowing my life is on the right path.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.