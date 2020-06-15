The 40 million Americans who have filed for unemployment benefits as the coronavirus has decimated the U.S. economy are obviously the most vulnerable victims of the pandemic. And the financial fear extends into millions more households gripped with the uncertainty of the long-term impact of a crisis that is still in play.
If the instability from this crisis has jolted you into starting to rethink just about everything, with an eye on building a more sustainable and safe financial foundation, you might try thinking small.
Not small in the sense of living in a 200-square-foot tiny house.
There’s a more moderate approach to thinking small that can have a profound impact on your finances: Become more vigilant about combatting lifestyle creep.
For big-ticket purchases, the goal is to always ask yourself if a little smaller (and thus less expensive) might work out just fine. For day-to-day spending, the goal is to banish the rationalization of “it’s only” from your mindset.
This isn’t about going without, but rather about making a more conscious decision to right-size your spending to help you achieve financial goals that have become more finely focused given recent events.
Some examples:
Buy the smaller house. The size of U.S. homes has grown about 50% over the past 40 years, but the size of the U.S. household hasn’t. Yet, you’re still paying the bigger mortgage and likely have higher utility bills. Forgoing an extra bedroom can boost your retirement savings by $500,000.
Ditch the off-site storage and its contents. At last count, storage facilities were making $38 billion a year off households looking for more space to park stuff they can’t wedge into their home. Got a storage space? Whatever your monthly fee is, evaluate it through your new set of pandemic eyes: Might you have better uses now for that money?
Check your car craziness. The average monthly payment for a new-car loan is more than $500. And the average repayment time has nearly doubled over the past 50 years; 36 months used to be the norm, not 72 or 84. Spending less on cars can add hundreds of thousands to your retirement savings. That’s your goal for the next car.
As for the current car, aim to drive it as long as possible after the loan is paid off. Redirect what you were paying on the car loan into saving more for retirement or paying down your mortgage.
The payoff is eye-opening. Keep driving the paid-off car for four more years and direct the $500 into an online high-yield savings account and you will have about $25,000. That’s a mighty nice addition to an emergency fund.
Choose the right college. Many families don’t focus on financially smart schools. Those are the ones where your net price will be low enough that your family doesn’t have to go deep into debt. It’s very doable if you choose to be strategic, and start planning a few years ahead of application season.
And if borrowing is necessary, federal student loans are affordable and built to protect students from over-borrowing.
Sweat the small stuff (just a little more). We tell ourselves that in the grand scheme of things the $5 coffee and $10 cocktail aren’t a big deal. Or another streaming service for $10 or $15 is not going to make a difference. Individually, maybe not. But have you ever taken an inventory of how your small day-to-day choices add up? What if you managed to cut your spending on the small stuff by half each week? That money could pay down the remaining student loan. Or help create a bigger down payment on a used car. Or be tucked away for retirement.
