Reach out through a hand written letter to someone you haven’t seen in awhile. That person will likely appreciate it more than you think.

The next time you wonder whether to reach out to a friend, family member, classmate or other person who’s been out of touch for a long time, go ahead and do it.

People tend to underestimate how much someone they haven’t heard from for awhile appreciates an unexpected gift like cookies or a written message.


Peggy Liu is the Ben L. Fryrear Chair in Marketing and associate professor of Business Administration at the University of Pittsburgh. Lauren Min is an assistant professor of Marketing at the University of Kansas. The article originally was published on “The Conversation.”

