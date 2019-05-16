Lovebugs have been the talk of the town in the last couple of weeks. Tongues have been waggin’ and, well, spittin’. I know I’ve swallowed at least 25 and spit out over a hundred. I’d like to say they taste like chicken, but if chicken tasted like that, the Colonel would have gone bankrupt the week after he started. The simple act of talking to someone in a cloud of lovebugs seems to just suck them in. I’ve learned to keep my mouth closed (very difficult for me, by the way).
They’ve been on everyone’s mind as well as in our hair, on our clothes and trapped in our windowsills. Not by the hundreds, but by the thousands! If you’ve lived here for any length of time, you saw the signs. First it’s one or two, then a few days later it’s swarms. We know what we’re in for.
I remember it was always around Memorial Day and then again near Labor Day. Seems like they were early this year and the clouds are thicker. Worst lovebug season ever? Sure feels like it! They say that lovebugs like white. White cars, white walls, white signs, But I can tell you from experience, lovebugs like pink, too. And green, and yellow, and purple, and people. Thank God they only tickle and don’t bite.
Here are some interesting facts about lovebugs. They are just wild and crazy flies, and flies can be annoying. In the case of the lovebug outbreak this spring, they are coming from eggs laid by the females in the soil the previous fall. I have yet to see a female lovebug actually lay eggs in the soil, but it obviously happens because here we are.
The eggs lay dormant until nature — by way of rain, warmth and timing — alerts them to hatch. The emerging larvae begin to devour thatch and organic material in the soil, redistributing nutrients and improving soil quality. As much as I hate to admit it, this really is beneficial. It’s probably the only benefit lovebugs provide, but at least it’s something. I know a few people who haven’t done anything as useful in their whole lives, and who are just as annoying.
In about a week to 10 days these guys (and girls) emerge as the flies we know but don’t love. Immediately, the males seek out the females and the mating begins — as does our agony. We begin to count the days, or more correctly, the weeks, until it’s all over.
The female is the larger of the two connected flies. She drags the male around and makes the decisions about where they are headed (sound familiar?), although I think wind and weather play a pretty big role in that. The male, of course, only cares about one thing (now, that surely sounds familiar). That poor guy just hangs on while she seeks nectar to fuel her soon-to-be eggs. I’ve seen this behavior in humans, including myself. (There was just something about baked macaroni and cheese that made pregnancy so much sweeter).
The mating continues for two or three days until the female tosses her dead or dying mate aside and heads off to lay her eggs, ensuring a repeat performance in September. And so it goes. Just as suddenly as they appeared, they are gone. Well, not really gone. We still have porches to sweep, cars to wash and windowsill to clean up.
So here’s the gig: Lovebug larvae benefit our sandy Florida soils by breaking down organic material and improving its quality. Could a healthy Florida environment survive without the lovebug? You bet! Just imagine how many lovebugs there would be if it weren’t for cars, trucks and highways. I-75 alone is helping to keep the population in check, so I think we’ll survive. This poem about lovebugs by local musician and poet Michael P. Haymans always makes me smile. Praise the glass!
Hell Bent Lovebug
We roar down the road
Looking
Through bug slaughtered wind shields
Praise the glass
It takes a lot of guts to show their insides
But ain’t love a blast?
Hung up and flyin’
Livin’, yeah and dyin’
Love true to the very last
Splat
But doesn’t each spatter matter
More than driving fast?
Hell no, not even close
Praise the glass.
So what’s up next? Aaaahh, mosquito season. I’ll take mosquitoes over deer flies any day. Welcome to Southwest Florida!
Becky Copenhaver is a Charlotte County Master Gardener, Certified Horticulture Professional and Certified Landscape Designer. She owns and operates the newly opened Becky’s Garden Shoppe (6450 Elliot Street, Punta Gorda). Contact her at 941-621-8551 or BeckysGardenShoppe@comcast.net.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.