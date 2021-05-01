Bounty of godness

The Classic Cheese Bouquet is wrapped up in paper and secured with ribbon like a bounty of goodness.

Every Mother’s Day is an opportunity to show your mom just how special she is and how grateful you are for all she does. Make her day with a present that wraps the personal touch of a handmade craft and the novelty of a quirky trend into one unforgettable gift.

This year, upgrade your usual flower fare with an arrangement that’s beautiful and delicious: a cheese bouquet. Customizable with ingredients tailored to fit your loved one’s tastes, these thoughtful gifts combine cheeses, berries, herbs and more wrapped together for a perfect Mother’s Day celebration centerpiece and gift with an artsy (and thoughtful) touch.

Created by cheesemonger Jessica Lawrenz, these easy-to-follow crafts call for wholesome cheese made with 100% sustainably sourced products from dairy farm families. For best results, use medium-bodied cheeses that can be easily skewered without softening up at room temperature.

CLASSIC CHEESE BOUQUET

White Cheddar Cheese

Brie Cheese

Salumi or Salami (thinly sliced)

Goldenberries

Lemonquats

Mini apples

Mini artichokes

Rosemary

Bay leaves

Wax flowers

Tools:

Knife

Floral foam block

Plastic wrap

Vase or bouquet paper

Flower cookie cutters (various sizes)

U-shaped toothpicks

Wooden skewers

Toothpicks

Floral tape

Ribbon or twine

Using knife, cut floral block into shape that fits inside vase. If using bouquet paper, use base at least 3 inches across and 4 inches high.

Wrap floral block in plastic wrap to keep from touching items in bouquet; place inside vase. If using bouquet paper, place wrapped floral block in mug to keep from falling over.

Use various cookie cutters to prepare cheeses as flowers.

To create salami roses: Lay out 4-5 slices salami overlapping one another. Fold row in half and roll into rose bud, securing with u-shaped toothpick. Place on skewer, add herb leaves and use floral tape to secure ends of toothpick to skewer. Repeat.

Skewer cheeses, salami roses, goldenberries, lemonquats, mini apples and mini artichokes.

To assemble: Start in center with larger items. Use shorter skewers or toothpicks to secure smaller items closer to edges.

Use rosemary, bay leaves and wax flowers to fill gaps in back of bouquet.

To wrap: Once finished, gently lay block with skewers on top of paper, wrap and secure with tape and ribbon.

Goodness in a vase

The Classic Cheese Bouquet is as beautiful as real flowers, but more tasty.

BOUNTY CHEESE BOUQUET

White Cheddar


Smoked Jalapeno Cheddar

Brie Cheese

Salumi or Salami (thinly sliced)

Lemonquats

Mini apples

Fresh figs

Green grapes

Goldenberries

Dried apricots

Mini artichokes

Rosemary

Bay leaves

Olive leaves

Wax flowers

Tools:

Knife

Floral foam block

Plastic wrap

Vase or bouquet paper

Flower cookie cutters (various sizes)

U-shaped toothpicks

Wooden skewers

Toothpicks

Floral tape

Ribbon or twine

Using knife, cut floral block into shape that fits inside vase. If using bouquet paper, use base at least 3 inches across and 4 inches high.

Wrap floral block in plastic wrap to keep from touching items in bouquet; place inside vase. If using bouquet paper, place wrapped floral block in mug to keep from falling over.

Use various cookie cutters to prepare cheeses as flowers.

To create salami roses: Lay out 4-5 slices salami overlapping one another. Fold row in half and roll into rose bud, securing with u-shaped toothpick. Place on skewer, add herb leaves and use floral tape to secure ends of toothpick to skewer. Repeat.

Skewer cheeses, salami roses, lemonquats, mini apples, fresh figs, green grapes, goldenberries, dried apricots and mini artichokes.

To assemble: Start in center with larger items. Use shorter skewers or toothpicks to secure smaller items closer to edges.

Use rosemary, bay leaves, olive leaves and wax flowers to fill gaps in back of bouquet.

To wrap: Once finished, gently lay block with skewers on top of paper, wrap and secure with tape and ribbon.

Crafts courtesy of Jessica Lawrenz (@mongermoldandmilk)

Source: Real California Milk

