Normally I try to stick to one topic regarding cycling in each column. This week I’m going to vary that a bit and cover a couple items.
First, a mea culpa. While the term means I accept responsibility for an error, in today’s world no one accepts responsibility. It must have been auto correct, a brain cramp, lack of sleep and anything else I can blame. In last week’s column on the Idaho Stop Law, somehow, Idaho was replaced with Iowa in several places. The first state to implement the Idaho Stop as Yield was, Idaho. Then some cities and counties followed by Delaware and now quite probably Utah. Hope that clears things up.
Next up on the board: Batteries. My bike has at least four lithium batteries. There’s one for the headlight, one for the taillight, one for the computer that tracks more data than I know what to do with, the smartphone, and now and then one for the video camera.
Lithium batteries last a long time and are rechargeable, saving lots of money over alkaline batteries. But eventually they do wear out. Fortunately, they’re easy to replace and the prices have dropped precipitously compared to just a few years ago.
But the bike is an environmentally kind vehicle — so don’t ruin it by throwing your old lithium batteries in the trash. Lithium batteries are nearly 100 percent recyclable, so take them to a recycle location. Where? (Earth911.com) Staples, Office Depot, Home Depot, Lowes, Batteries Plus Bulbs, or the Charlotte County Mid County Mini-Transfer and Recycling Facility.
I’ll go out on a limb here and forecast a giant increase in cycling in our county in the next two years. This prediction is based on an artist rendering in the Sun (Feb. 22 in case you would like to look it up). The front page shows the latest iteration of the new SunSeeker Resort being built in Charlotte Harbor. Gorgeous buildings, over 700 hotel rooms, beautiful Harbor views, and a Harbor walk behind the buildings next to the water.
The part of that rendering that leads me to believe a huge increase in pedalists is the depiction of six lanes of U.S. 41 with seven — count them yourself — seven cars. I might be wrong, but I suspect a more accurate rendering might have shown six lanes of bumper-to-bumper traffic, a few wreckers removing fender benders, some police cars directing traffic and of course the occasional EMS vehicles mixed in. Move the drawing’s viewpoint outward and we’ll see traffic backed up from Murdock to Tuckers Grade from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Fortunately, the Florida Department of Transportation saw fit to install bike lanes from the Lee County line to the Sarasota County line, with just a few small gaps to be filled in at a later date. These bike lanes can accommodate a significant number of bicycles, scooters, electric-assist bikes, Segways, velomobiles, and other so-called “little vehicles.”
Recent numbers paint a very interesting picture. Bike-share company Ofo’s U.S. bike-sharing network, which as of now consists only of human-powered bikes, did one million rides in the first quarter of 2018 and another million in the first two months of the second quarter. Bike-sharing company Lime’s mix of bikes, e-bikes, and e-scooters recently hit 4 million total rides on its network, after hitting the 2.5 million mark in February. In less than half a year, those two companies alone accounted for more than 3.5 million rides.
Maybe in a few years, traffic engineers will decide they can move more people faster by removing one lane of U.S. 41 and turning it in to a “little vehicle” lane. Think that’s nuts? Have you noticed how it’s possible to be on U.S. 41 and the speed everyone is moving at is 40 to 45 mph, but when the three lanes squeeze to two for the bridge over Charlotte Harbor, 50 to 60 mph seems to be the norm?
Doubt that? Our local gendarmes put a radar gun at the top of the bridge and it’s like shooting fish in a barrel. The only restraint on how many tickets get handed out is a deficit of patrol cars.
This makes more sense when you realize that a bike lane isn’t necessarily reducing capacity — it’s allowing people to switch to another mode of transport. Cities have a finite size. Bikes and public transit are more space-efficient ways of moving large groups of people.
It certainly appears that a perfect storm of mobility, cost, and a new generation of workers not toiling to pay for a car like we did is rapidly changing the face of transportation in our area. Electric motors, recumbent or stand-up postures, and protective shells could eventually give just about everyone the opportunity to discover the freedom, fun and affordability that current urban bicycle commuters enjoy.
But that is still a few years away. In the meantime ...
Did you ride your bike today?
