Have you ever had the luxury of playing golf with someone who is really good? If so, did you actually listen to what they said about certain holes as they played? I have been fortunate to play golf with some people who are pretty good golfers, and I can tell you this: There is a reason they shoot low scores and I don’t.
There are a few guys I get to play golf with once in a while who have played at a professional level. I learn more when I play with those guys because they break the game down into its simplest format.
Let me give you an example. We were playing a par five hole and I was contemplating hitting it over the water on my second shot, even though I would not make the green. My friend John asked, “Can you make the green?” When I said no, he asked me why I would want to risk taking a penalty stroke just to prove I can get it over the water.
Up until that moment, I realized that I was simply throwing golf strokes away and not managing my game. On that day I took his advice. I hit it short of the water, then played a mid-iron into the green and got par. But in that moment, I was so willing to be like the “big hitters” and risk taking a penalty stroke just to prove I could whack it over the water. When I stopped to think about it, my decision made no sense.
That is just one small part of the game that I now look at entirely differently. I don’t go for the spectacular when I don’t need to. I’ave started looking for the safer play, taking the risk out of the shot so I don’t rack up a big score due to mistakes I talk myself into. The result, my score has dropped an average of five strokes a round just by playing a little smarter.
I used to want to have the longest drive off the tee. I would wind up and hammer away at the ball like nothing you have ever seen. And I was never the longest one off the tee. I learned to strike the ball more squarely. That alone gave me more distance, but even more importantly, it gave me accuracy. I can pretty much place the ball in the fairway on every drive. Even those that I miss the fairway on are not far off. But I learned to manage what I could control, and that was my swing off the tee.
The fun part was by hitting more fairways, I started putting the ball on the green more often in regulation. If it was a par four hole, I was on in two. I know I’m never going to be the world’s greatest putter, but by getting the ball closer to the hole on my approach shot, I do get to putt for more birdies than I have in the past.
All that came from simply managing my game. I avoid the trouble at all cost and try to keep the ball in play. By reducing my penalty strokes I have improved my game, or at least my score.
Last week I played a round of golf at our local course. It’s inexpensive this time of year and close to the house. My wife and I decided we wanted to get a round in before the football games started.
Pause for a second. Guys, how cool is it to have a wife who likes to go golfing then get home to watch the football games? And she loves to fish. I got lucky, I know.
Anyway, we started our round and right off the bat, I started hitting the ball all over the place. But I kept the ball in play, chipped well, and putted like normal. If I hit the ball into trouble, my next shot was always one that would allow me to get to the green. It allowed me to save strokes and shoot a decent number. Par on the course is 70. I shot a 79. I did have one penalty stroke, but I could have had a lot more.
If you look to play to your own strengths and not your partner’s game, you will find that your scores will get better. Don’t let anyone talk you into things you aren’t able to do. Hit the ball to numbers that you are good with, rather than try to blast one and end up in the water or out of bounds. If you follow those simple rules and play your game — better yet, manage your game — I know you will shoot better numbers than you do today.
