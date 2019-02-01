How did you get your start as a Pastor?
“I grew up in Ohio and moved to Florida in 1970. I then went back to Ohio in 1971 to take care of my mom who had cancer. After she passed, I moved in 1972 because my uncle had a job waiting for me. What brought me to God was my life was falling apart. I made a life-changing decision to trust Jesus Christ as my personal Lord and savior. That transition left me wanting to share what great peace and freedom God had given me. I then became involved with teens and kids in the church. I was at the First Baptist Church in Port Charlotte for nine years and then became Pastor in 2016 at First Baptist in Punta Gorda.”
What makes your church or congregation unique?
“The 130 years of longevity and consistency to the community. We do a cookout to reach out where we provide a pot luck dinner and all are welcome. We do things, like our annual free, safe parking in October for the downtown Halloween gathering, and this March 9 will will be participating in the ‘Socks for kids Car show’ from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. We ask that you bring new socks for grade-school children and for adults and join us as we meet a need in our community.”
What is the most challenging thing about what you do?
“I think that would have to be trying to grow a church in an ungodly country. Reaching people that are they’re own god. We have grown from 30 people to 100 in three years. We hope to attract people so that they can find hope and health.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.