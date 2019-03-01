How did you get your start as a reverend?“I was involved in children and youth ministry beginning in 1988 and sensed there was something else I was suppose to do. So in 2010, I went to seminary and graduated in 2014. I then served here filling in while they decided who would be the next director. I became involved in Pastoral Care fulltime in 2016, and I was just installed in 2018 as Pastor. It has been real exciting.”
What makes your church or congregation unique?“We are a church that is very in touch with our surrounding community. We really want to make a difference. The food insecurity in this particular neighborhood is very high. We are working to help decrease that problem with our food pantry and assisting other food distributors as well. We served more than 3,500 people last year with our efforts. We have also been working on creating a safe space here at the church for youth to come and hang out. The diversity in our church helps to make this an amazing group.”
What is the most challenging thing about what you do?“What is challenging and meaningful, as well, is walking with people who have lost their loved ones. Having people we love pass is not an easy thing.We are a church learning how to be church in this new era when so many have not felt included and for those who understand God in different ways.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.