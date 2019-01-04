Meet the Preacher: Reverend Cesar Olivero of St. James Episcopal Church

Q: How did you get your start as a reverend?:
A: “I was working for the Sysco food and equipment supplies company when I received the call from God. God used other people to help me see this is my calling. I had a family and I eventually gave in and graduated from seminary in 2003. The bishop took a chance and put me as a deacon in charge when I became ordained he made me a priest-in-charge. I am currently the Rector of St. James. When I graduated in 2003 I came straight from seminary to St. James.”
Q: What makes your church or congregation unique?:
A: “This is something I have heard over and over again about our church and its people that they feel the presence of God when they are here. Our multi-cultural parish is one of the most diverse in the diocese. We have a good mix of people.”
Q: What is the most challenging thing about what you do?:
A: “I think one of the hardest things about what I do is that I become very attached to the seniors in our parish. When their time has come to an end I am with them to hold their hand as they transition to their final journey and this would be the most difficult part for me when I have to say good bye.”
