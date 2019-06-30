By Tampa Bay Times
In this debut novel by the Orlando area writer Kristen Arnett, a taxidermist’s daughter deals with love and loss.
The Mortons are just a typical Florida family, a mom and dad and son and daughter and a couple of grandkids, living somewhere near Orlando.
The family business is taxidermy. In a shop teeming with skillfully mounted critters of every kind, Dad teaches his craft to daughter Jessa: “Our heart,” she says, “was in the curve of a well-rendered lip smoothed over painted teeth.” But Jessa will lose her heart — to the same girl her brother, Milo, falls in love with Brynn.
Brynn will abandon them all, and later so will their father.
The question of how the Mortons collapsed and whether they can rebuild themselves is the subject of Kristen Arnett’s debut novel, the weird, funny and, in its own macabre way, warm-hearted “Mostly Dead Things.”
Arnett, a Florida native and librarian who lives in the Orlando area, is a widely published essayist, blogger and short-story writer. She held the book launch for her first story collection, “Felt in the Jaw,” at her neighborhood 7-Eleven, and that gives you a sense of the setting of this novel.
It’s not the theme park Florida or the posh suburb Florida or the beach Florida, it’s the endlessly muggy, buggy Florida where everyone’s behind on their bills and high school kids entertain themselves by drinking cheap beer until they feel brave enough to tease the gators in the lake.
”Mostly Dead Things” by Kristen Arnett; Tin House (354 pages, $24.95)
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.