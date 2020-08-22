By BookTrib
When a highly anticipated book is finally released, we might question the hype it gets even before it hits the bookstore shelves. With “Mr. Malcolm’s List” by Suzanne Allain (Berkley), that hype seems almost too good to be true. There have been rave reviews from the likes of Publishers Weekly, Booklist, and Library Journal, not to mention an announced film adaption already in the works for 2022.
If all this hoopla is any indication, Allain’s latest might be one of those new releases you won’t want to miss. Sure to enchant fans of romance, historical fiction and anywhere in between, “Mr. Malcolm’s List,” one of Buzzfeed’s Romance Novels to Read in Summer 2020, should go directly to your TBR list.
A TWIST ON PERIOD ROMANCE
Eternal bachelor Mr. Jeremy Malcolm is searching for a wife, and he knows exactly what he wants. He crafts a comprehensive list of each and every qualification he is searching for in a wife, but after years of searching, he still hasn’t found the one.
Enter Selina Dalton, a vicar’s daughter unfamiliar with high society invited to London by her friend Julia Thistlewaite. Little does she know that Julia is recruiting her to exact revenge on Mr. Malcolm, and becomes more reluctant to participate in this scheme when she meets Mr. Malcolm himself and he appears to be very different from Julia’s descriptions.
But when Mr. Malcolm begins to judge Selina against his qualifications list, Selina decides to make her own list of practically unattainable standards. Only by revealing his true self will he be able to meet these standards. Turning the tables on him and questioning why the expectations for women are completely different from those placed on men sets up this new take on Regency-era romance.
With snappy banter, a captivating setting, compelling characters, and plenty of romance, “Mr. Malcolm’s List” will be a welcome addition to your summer reading list.
BookTrib.com is the lifestyle destination for book lovers, where articles and books are paired together to create dynamic content that goes beyond traditional book reviews.
