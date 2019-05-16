At the place stories call home, Larry Chambers came to offer his tale.
Chambers, 89, is a retired Navy rear admiral. He was the officer in command of the aircraft carrier USS Midway during Operation Frequent Wind – the final phase of the evacuation of American civilians and Vietnamese during the fall of Saigon in April 1975.
The end of the Vietnam War.
He was at the Military Heritage Museum in Punta Gorda on May 15 as guest of honor at a luncheon and cake-cutting that attracted about 75 people. His presence was part of the museum’s mission to curate the stories of American military heritage through artifacts, literature and first-person accounts.
It was Chambers who gave the order to push overboard millions of dollars’ worth of Huey helicopters so that Vietnam Air Force Major Buang-Ly could land on the aircraft carrier in a Cessna O-1 Bird Dog with his wife and five children. Chambers saved their lives.
More than 7,000 people were evacuated by helicopter from Saigon during the operation.
Before Chambers, who was accompanied by his wife, Sarah, made a presentation in the museum’s theater, he talked about is memories of the operation, offering a lighthearted recollection of his life-saving – if expensive – decision.
“What I remember most is getting my a—chewed out by the admirals for doing what the hell I thought was right,” he laughed.
“Actually, the thing that really impressed me was that the Ch-53s were coming aboard with a couple hundred people in them,” he continued. “I couldn’t believe they had that many people. And the Hueys were coming aboard had 50 people. Now, Hueys take 10 combat ready Marines. Obviously, nobody was strapped in.”
The helicopters were “bringing people out, dropping them off, and were off and going back. I guess the thing that made me look was there was all this activity on the flight deck and nobody got hurt. A couple kids fell, but that was amazing.
“To see those old salts … Boatswain mates were chewing butt everywhere. And it wasn’t just my ship. It was everywhere. There were 25, 30 ships out there, and it was the same throughout. Everybody was getting helos coming in, and nobody wanted to run out of gas.”
Unlike Saigon itself, where a sense of panic and doom pervaded, at sea the operation was focused, Chambers said.
“The sense of panic was around the (U.S.) Embassy in Saigon. If you see any of the footage from there, it was intense. That wasn’t the only pickup point. There were several. In fact, one of those famous photos you see of a Huey on top of a building and people climbing aboard, that was reported as the U.S. Embassy. It wasn’t.”
Chambers was the first African American to command a U.S. Navy aircraft carrier and the first African-American graduate of the Naval Academy to reach flag rank, according to a biographical tape shown in the theater before his introduction.
The event included lunch catered by FM Don’s, which Chambers and his wife shared on the museum’s patio with the folks who came to hear his presentation. A raspberry-almond cake in the shape of the Midway was prepared by Susie Raske.
The occasion was one of several story-gathering functions presented by the museum, which opened April 15 at 900 W. Marion Avenue after several years at a smaller location at the entrance to Fishermen’s Village.
“The museum tells stories of our military heritage in many different ways,” said Gary Butler, its executive director. “But to have a firsthand account from somebody who was there and lived it is an incredible opportunity for the community.”
