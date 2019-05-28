Good day to all! At the end of my last column, Enoch Daniels was headed inland with his group of “refugee rangers” and the U.S.S. Rosalie had just arrived offshore of the Union camp at the Myakka River’s mouth. Did you know she could not have appeared at a more opportune time?
On Dec. 24, 1863, Daniels and his group of 15 rangers left Useppa Island, escorted by Gem of the Sea, going ashore near the mouth of the Myakka River. Armed with six 32-pound guns, the Gem of the Sea was 116 feet long and displaced 371 tons. Soon after her arrival on Dec. 28, the camp came under sporadic fire. Ensign John Jenks, camp commander, decided the location was too vulnerable, so, boarding the Rosalie, moved his detachment upriver to a more defensible position and “threw up” breastworks. Confederate scouts, keeping an eye on things, made no attempt to hide their presence, harassing the “invaders” with taunts and an occasional gunshot.
Before daylight on Dec. 30, Union pickets heard noises nearby and twice issued a challenge with no response. Ensign Jenks then came forward and issued a third challenge. A voice called out that it was Captain Daniels and his men returning. Remember, they had disembarked from the U.S.S Gem of the Sea and set off for the interior six days earlier.
Jenks’ subsequent order to halt and advance one at a time was met immediately by a volley of fire across the entire Union front. After a brief exchange, Jenks and his men fell back due to the attackers’ superior force. Once in their encampment, the Rosalie began providing covering fire enabling the sloop’s boat crews to evacuate the landing party.
The Rosalie continued shelling for about 20 minutes and then occasionally sent in a round until daylight. At that point, determining the Confederates had fallen back, boats returned to shore, the camp’s equipment was retrieved, and the Rosalie weighed anchor. Union casualties were one wounded. Confederate casualties are unknown.
Meanwhile, “Captain” Daniels was not experiencing the success he’d envisioned. After moving north some 40 miles, west of the Peace River, he reached a Union sympathizer’s homestead near Horse Creek. There he was informed of an impending cattle drive to nearby holding pens. Intent on capturing the herd and those accompanying it, Daniels posted six guards nearby. However, after he left, they abandoned their posts and likely joined those driving the cattle, which explains the knowledgeable response Ensign Jenks received to his challenge.
Daniels was then cut-off from four additional men while they were scouting away from the main party, but he made it back to the Myakka River camp with his remaining five men in time to be picked up after the skirmish by Jenks’ returning party. The four rangers that became separated headed east to the Peace River where they commandeered a small schooner, sailing it down the river to Boca Grande pass, where they met up with Gem of the Sea. The failure of this little-known venture kept Southwest Florida virtually free of direct Union involvement, allowing cattle drives north to continue until war’s end.
"Did You Know" appears every other Wednesday, courtesy of this newspaper and the Charlotte County Historical Center Society.
