When was the last time you looked up into a pitch-black sky to stargaze and find the constellations? Earlier in the month, I was looking forward to attending the Night Sky Program at Big Cypress National Preserve. The preserve is one of two International Dark Sky Parks in Florida and offers ranger-led astronomy programs free to visitors.
I did not make the trip to Big Cypress. The event was canceled due to the federal government shutdown. National parks have not closed, unlike during previous shutdowns, but National Park Service staff have been furloughed — meaning programs are canceled, visitor centers are not staffed by NPS personnel, and law enforcement are not patrolling.
As I write this, it has been 24 days since the shutdown began, making it the longest one in United States history. As you read this, I certainly hope the government has reopened.
National parks are an economic generator supporting jobs and a way of life for many communities. Research released by the NPS indicates during 2017, national park visitors spent about $18.2 billion in gateway communities and generated about $35.8 billion in economic input.
Is perception reality? Is the shutdown keeping people away from the national parks and preserves?
Capt. Charles Wright of Everglades Area Tours, headquartered in Chokoloskee, said his business is off at least 25 percent from previous years. The outfitter offers guided boat trips, paddling trips, walking tours and fishing trips in Everglades National Park and Big Cypress National Preserve.
“We are still in full operation, but the world does not know it,” Capt. Wright said, “The public perception is obvious in the daily calls that we receive asking if the park is closed.”
“It may be a little ,but when they call us and they find out that we are open and they do not have to pay an entrance fee, they are happy,” said Ken Kroll, general manager of Flamingo Adventures at Everglades National Park, which is owned by Guest Services, Inc. (GSI). They offer narrated boat tours; kayak, canoe, and bicycle rentals; a marina store; and camping in Flamingo.
Many businesses that rely on the national parks have taken to social media to share they are open. Everglades Day Safaris in Fort Myers has a pinned Facebook post stating, “Despite the government shutdown, we will still be permitted to operate in Big Cypress National Preserve and Everglades National Park with no disruption of our services. Some park services will be closed. Restrooms will be accessible throughout the day.”
People are visiting the national parks during the shutdown and other organizations are picking up NPS duties. GSI has been emptying the trash from the public restrooms in Flamingo and paying for the disposal. The National Park Service Flamingo Visitor Center is staffed by the Florida National Parks Association who are also cleaning those restrooms.
GSI also corrected a sewage situation at Long Pine Key Campground during the shutdown by bringing in a contractor. Typically, the issue would have been handled by the National Park Service.
“This affects not only the business as a whole but specifically our guides’ ability to make a living. We are seasonal business so this time of the year our guides need to ‘make hay,’” Capt. Wright said. “However, unlike the furloughed federal employees, who will eventually get their back pay — even though no work was done — we will not get anything back. It is lost. Gone. It can’t be made up.”
The shutdown has also halted planned projects and initiatives by the private sector.
“We are trying to bring another boat into service and a need a radio permit from the FCC and, yes, they are shut down. What should be a simple administrative task now has us dead in our tracks,” Capt. Wright said.
In Flamingo, GSI is waiting for approval from the Army Corps of Engineers to move forward with “trenching for the underground wiring for the eco-tents,” Mr. Kroll said. The 20 eco-tents were scheduled to be in service the first quarter of 2019 as part of the master plan to restore overnight accommodations in Everglades National Park.
“All is not bad,” Capt. Wright told me, “I am still absolutely delighted be able to live and work in such a wonderful part of our planet, America’s Everglades.”
Plan Your Visit
Everglades Area Tours
238 Mamie St., Chokoloskee Island; Reservations: 800-860-1472 ; Information: 239-695-3633; EvergladesAreaTours.com
Everglades Day Safaris
11281 Summerlin Square Drive, Fort Myers Beach; 239-472-1559; EcoSafari.com
Flamingo Adventures at Everglades National Park
1 Flamingo Lodge Hwy., Homestead; 855-708-2207; FlamingoEverglades.com
