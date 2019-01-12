Deep Creek resident Bobbi Germain came home one day to discover 8-year-old Lydia unable to move her neck.
“Her mom thought she’d had a stroke,” said Dr. Rachel Norris, a veterinarian at Charlotte Animal Hospital.
The stiffening pain the rat terrier was experiencing was actually from arthritis.
Norris decided to try a technique that’s proven effective for thousands of years: Acupuncture.
Lydia came in for her routine acupuncture appointment at the clinic Friday. Starting off with an injection of B12, the six-pound dog vibrated on the examination table, tail between her legs, big, bulging eyes taking in her surroundings. Her ears perked.
Norris poked and prodded at Lydia, slowly twisting her neck, up, down, left, right to see how stiff she was. The dog couldn’t turn her head to the right, resisting the doctor’s movements.
“Her tongue is purple, showing stagnation,” Norris said as she closed Lydia’s jaw.
Acupuncture is a form of Eastern Medicine, which focuses on the flow of energy, or qi (pronounced “chee”), throughout the body. Just like a highway with a roadblock, if a person or animal’s qi is blocked, this will cause the qi to be congested and all stop at one place. When needles are placed in certain points in the body, this frees up the blockage. In Lydia’s case, her qi was blocked at her neck.
Norris brought out the one-inch, sterile needles, looking as if she was about to sew, but instead stuck them gently in precise points on Lydia’s body.
Three on her head, two outlining one of her shoulders, four forming almost metal scales on her spine. Lydia’s shook less, ears still perked.
Aside from Lydia’s stiff neck, she also suffers from gastrointestinal issues. The hospital recommends veterinary acupuncture for pets suffering from gastrointestinal disorders, respiratory problems, neurological disorders, musculoskeletal disorders, allergies and many other conditions and ailments.
After around 15 needles splintered out of Lydia’s fur, it was time for the electricity. Connecting brightly colored wires to each copper pin, Norris turned the dial to one.
“We start at a low frequency to help with the pain,” Norris said, while setting the timer for 10 minutes. Tiny electrodes brewed into Lydia’s muscles, feeling like a heat sensation relieving inflammation.
Norris then turned the dial up. Lydia didn’t jolt, she didn’t jump, but she looked around, and started trying to walk away.
“We try to turn up the intensity every few minutes to keep the stimulation,” Norris said, “but if she turns away she’s telling us it’s too much.”
Norris turned the dial again. This time, Lydia stayed still, unaffected.
Norris has been practicing acupuncture since August, having roughly 10 to 15 patients so far benefit from the Eastern Medicinal technique.
With the minutes passing, Lydia started to get restless. “I let them tell me when we’re done,” Norris said, if the soothing, Chinese melody from the device’s timer doesn’t go off first.
After disconnecting the electrodes and pins, Norris checked Lydia’s neck once again. Up, down, left, right, Lydia’s neck moved fluidly; no resistance, no pain.
“It changes their whole aura,” Norris said, noting Lydia still wasn’t shaking anymore.
Acupuncture isn’t just for dogs. Cats and even boa constrictors can undergo the practice, soothing their muscles and relieving inflammation.
“It’s nothing short of a miracle,” Germain said about her fur-baby, Lydia. “She’s more active, even puppy-like now.”
Germain was so excited about Lydia’s results that she gets acupuncture for herself now.
Like human acupuncture, treatments come at a cost.
As the first vet clinic offering the procedure in Port Charlotte, Charlotte Animal Hospital, for example, charges $53 for a first session, but individual sessions after that are $60, and a series of six sessions are $300, Norris said.
According to veterinarians and an internet search, pet acupuncture is not the most common service. In Charlotte County, Choice Veterinary Services in Punta Gorda also offers it.
