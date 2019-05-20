The Punta Gorda/Port Charlotte Branch of the American Association of University Women (AAUW) held a meeting at the Charlotte Harbor Yacht Club, in Port Charlotte, on Thursday, May 9. A new president, treasurer, and secretary were installed. Five scholarships were awarded to woman that are currently enrolled in college degree-programs, whose education had been interrupted by a variety of adverse life-circumstances. Five Charlotte County Middle School girls received “Tech Trek” funding, for a week-long summer camp focused on science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM). AAUW membership is open to woman who support the mission of promoting educational opportunities and work equality for all woman. AAUW is a 501(c)3 charity. For more information, visit: https://aauw-fl.aauw.net/branches/punta/.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.