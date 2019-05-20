The Punta Gorda/Port Charlotte Branch of the American Association of University Women (AAUW) held a meeting at the Charlotte Harbor Yacht Club, in Port Charlotte, on Thursday, May 9. A new president, treasurer, and secretary were installed. Five scholarships were awarded to woman that are currently enrolled in college degree-programs, whose education had been interrupted by a variety of adverse life-circumstances. Five Charlotte County Middle School girls received “Tech Trek” funding, for a week-long summer camp focused on science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM). AAUW membership is open to woman who support the mission of promoting educational opportunities and work equality for all woman. AAUW is a 501(c)3 charity. For more information, visit: https://aauw-fl.aauw.net/branches/punta/.

