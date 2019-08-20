County staff are transferring materials and equipment this week from the old Punta Gorda Library to the Punta Gorda Charlotte Library at 401 Shreve St., in preparation for the latter’s opening on Monday. In addition to being twice the size of the former library, the new library is a microcosm of many county values and goals.
It marks a $7.8 million investment in our community’s quality of life, thanks to voters’ approval of the 2014 1% local option sales tax. It’s the product of a partnership with the City of Punta Gorda, which donated the land on which the library was built and contributed $300,000 to help enhance the design of the facility. The project also underscores the value of volunteerism in our community through the donations of the Friends of the Punta Gorda Library, which contributed nearly $152,000 toward furnishing the library including the youth area dedicated to former Friends president Mary Knowlton. Volunteers will continue to serve library patrons going forward in a new Friends section.
The look of the library is the product of another county value: public input. Project architect Harvard Jolly Architecture held workshops during the design phase to get a sense of how people wanted the library to look and work. When construction costs forced the County Commission to consider whether to boost the budget or shave some savings off the exterior design, they again looked to the public for guidance. Resounding support for what the architects called an “enhanced design” led the commission and the City Council to reach an agreement to split the $600,000 cost, with another $50,000 from the Friends for good measure.
The result of it all – the investment, partnership, public input and volunteerism – is a library (which also serves an archival function) that everyone can be proud of. If you’re not a regular library patron, swing by and take a look and you may become one.
To commemorate the completion of the new library, the County Commission has scheduled a ribbon-cutting ceremony for 4 p.m., Sept. 5.
Dever Rec Center
Another facility we expect to be wildly popular opened on Monday. The Ann & Chuck Dever Regional Park recreation center at 6961 San Casa Drive in Englewood also is a sales tax project. The $6.5 million, 23,000-square-foot recreation center has a multipurpose gymnasium, fitness center and multipurpose rooms that can accommodate camps, meetings, exercise classes and more.
The first phase of the park was funded by the 1998 sales tax extension. The second phase, which included the aquatics center, was funded by the 2002 sales tax extension. The 2014 extension paid for the recreation center and the splash pad.
The gym is lined for basketball, pickleball and volleyball. The multipurpose rooms can be rented for meetings, family reunions, parties or wedding receptions. The fitness center has cardio equipment and changing rooms.
Outdoor facilities at Dever Park include a playground area, picnic pavilion, an eight-lane, 25-yard competitive swimming pool with a diving well, a cricket field, disc golf course, paw park, basketball courts, football fields, a skate park and tennis/pickleball courts.
Regular activities at the recreation center will include camps, a popular walking fitness program that caught on when introduced at Tringali Park, youth programs, card and game clubs, family game day, open gym, drop-in basketball, drop-in badminton and drop-in volleyball.
The County Commission has scheduled a ribbon-cutting ceremony to commemorate the opening of the recreation center at 2 p.m., Thursday, Sept. 12.
For information, visit CharlotteCounty.gov and click Parks/Recreation/Aquatics under Popular Links.
Hector Flores is the Charlotte County deputy county administrator. Readers may reach him at Hector.Flores@CharlotteCountyFL.gov.
