^pBy Kellie Freeze
NVTB
The eyes of the nation will be on highwire master Nik Wallenda as he walks on a wire less than an inch wide above New York City’s Times Square on Sunday, June 23, in the two-hour ABC live event “Highwire Live in Times Square With Nik Wallenda”.
The walk will take the seventh-generation performer from 1 Times Square, home to Manhattan’s famous New Year’s Eve ball drop, to the other end of the landmark square, approximately 1,300 feet away.
He’ll be joined in his death-defying attempt by his sister Lijana, who suffered a near-fatal fall in 2017.
“I have wanted to do something in New York City for a long time. Something big,” says Nik. “My family’s first performance in the United States was in the old Madison Square Garden back in 1928.”
Family is paramount to the Wallendas, and the close-knit performers, who usually eschew safety wires and nets, famously band together in moments of triumph and tragedy.
In February 2017, Nik and Lijana were practicing an eight-person pyramid on a wire over 30 feet in the air when it toppled, plunging Lijana and other family members to the ground. Luckily, no one was killed, and although Lijana was severely injured, she is ready to resume her place in the spotlight – and on the wire.
A portion of the ABC special will chronicle Lijana’s arduous– and miraculous – recovery.
In addition to the physical and psychological peril of Nik and Lijana’s feat 25 stories above the pavement of New York, there will also be environmental challenges: crosswinds from the Hudson River, throngs of unpredictable crowds, car horns, sirens and the visual assault of millions of lights.
“My dream is that the city will stop for the 25 minutes that we’re on the wire and sort of relax and take it all in,” Nik said.
