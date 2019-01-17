While I’m always pleased to see folks out and about with a bicycle, what impresses me more are all the bicycles at or behind businesses. This indicates that at least a few of the employees take advantage of the most inexpensive mode of transportation available.
Every time I pass Elena’s Restaurant in Punta Gorda, I see five or six bicycles leaned up against the wall by the back door. Why Elena’s doesn’t put in a covered bike rack baffles me — after all, they provide parking spaces for the employees that drive cars. But then again, they are just bike-riding employees.
Consider this: If all the businesses in Charlotte County encouraged, facilitated and rewarded employees riding bikes to work, think of all the extra parking spaces that would be available for paying customers.
Speaking of convenience, have you been by the PGD airport recently? The parking lots are overflowing. Cars are parking in the fields along Piper Road. I realize that the airport is short of cash, and consider that a parking space costs about $13,000. If the overflow I saw the other day was 200 cars, it might cost more than $2.5 million to pave over paradise and put up a parking lot.
How many bicycles can fit in a parking space? The experts say from six to 20. The reality is probably a dozen, as the city of Portland has installed many of these throughout the city. In Punta Gorda, there is an example of a 10-bike rack on Marion in front of Leroy’s Restaurant. If bikes were also leaned up on the outside end stanchions, there would be 12 bikes in the space of one car. The airport would save millions by encouraging travelers to come and go by bike. They have an added benefit as the distance to downtown Punta Gorda is only four miles.
While I don’t believe money is the issue, it is trumpeted over and over. We just can’t spend money on anything that even smells like a bicycle rider might benefit somehow.
But there is money available if a viable bike project is put forward. One example is PeopleforBikes grants (http://bit.ly/2RPezcK). This organization grants tens of thousands of dollars each year to enhance cycling in the US. PeopleForBikes focuses most grant funds on bicycle infrastructure projects such as bike paths, lanes, trails and bridges; mountain bike facilities; bike parks and pump tracks; BMX facilities; and end-of-trip facilities such as bike racks, bike parking, bike repair stations and bike storage.
This is only a limited list, but I hope someone at PGD notices that last item. A grant might stretch that $10 million a bit farther.
At the local level, the Peace River Riders Bicycle Club offers a grant program (http://bit.ly/2MfAapE) for projects in Charlotte County. Started four years ago, this club has awarded grants to the county for bicycle repair stations, the local police and fire departments, and to businesses for bicycle racks. If you have a project in mind, surf over to the application and check out the guidelines. If your project meets the requirements, there is a very good chance the club would partner with you to see it come to fruition.
For those who believe governments should spend their money on pickleball courts, boating facilities, kayak launches and sidewalks, don’t fret. PeopleforBikes grants are made with manufacturer and member donations. The Peace River Riders Bicycle Club’s money comes from their annual Wheels and Wings Ride. This will be the tenth anniversary of a very popular ride that brings hundreds of riders from all over Florida and north Florida (sometimes referred to as Georgia and Alabama) to Punta Gorda in July. This year it will be on July 14.
As you ponder the pleasure of riding to a bicycle-embracing workplace, not having to fight the traffic and parking nightmare at the airport, or even contacting your favorite nonprofit to partner with the Peace River Riders Bicycle Club on a great enhancement to smart cycling, don’t forget to ask yourself a very important question:
Did you ride your bike today?
