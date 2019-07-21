Summertime is road trip season. For those ready to roll, the Butler County Donut Trail in Ohio is the sweetest route east of the Mississippi.
Buckeye. Raspberry Cheesecake. S’mores. Maple Bacon. These are some of the delicious dunkers found in a dozen independently owned shops along the 80-mile Butler County Donut Trail.
A passport accompanies the route and each shop has a selfie station making it the perfect backdrop to share foodie bragging rights. Those who devour the trail and complete the passport are awarded with the official Butler County Donut Trail T-shirt to show off their gastronomic feat. A new design is selected each year which keeps visitors coming back.
CAN YOU DO ALL SHOPS IN A DAY?
Rumor has it the route can be completed in a day with the caveat of waking up well before the crack of dawn. Better yet, don’t go to sleep the night before. At least one shop opens at 3 a.m. and depending on the day of the week and time of year, some shops may sell out and close by 10 a.m.
Why is Butler County home to a Donut Trail? Tracy Kocker, Director of Marketing for the Butler County Visitors Bureau, says the county is home to one of the highest concentrations per capita of doughnut shops in the Midwestern United States. For every 17,000 residents, there is one doughnut shop.
The trail means economic impact for the Ohio community of about 382,000. Within a year-and-a-half of its founding in 2016, more than 10,300 visitors from 14 different countries and 49 states elevated their glucose levels along the trail. Annually, it’s estimated the country’s first Donut Trail generates about a $1 million economic impact.
When I attempted the Butler County Donut Trail, I felt like an underachiever. Limited on time, I only managed to visit five shops. I managed to grab flavors of glazed, Fruity Pebbles (as in the cereal), German chocolate, cheesecake, Oreo, blueberry cake, and since it’s Ohio, Buckeye.
Musts are the Buckeye from Ross Bakery in Hamilton, Cheesecake from The Donut Spot in Fairfield, and a specialty doughnut from Mimi’s Donuts & Bakery.
The Buckeye is a yeast doughnut topped with chocolate icing, light whipped-peanut butter and a mini Hershey chocolate bar. The yeast Cheesecake doughnut oozes with a cream cheese filling and topped with cream cheese frosting. Mimi’s is known for its PB&J and Mimis Bites doughnuts (a peanut butter treat) but visit for the specialties, too. They are gorgeous edible pieces of art. I picked up one that included pieces of white chocolate in fanciful colors to represent a mermaid diving into the doughnut.
OTHER ATTRACTIONS
There is more to do in Butler County beyond the Donut Trail. Downtown Hamilton is home to a collection of more than a dozen larger-than-life murals through a public art program called StreetSpark. The vibrant murals represent the area’s history and those who made history. They include one of the city’s namesake, Alexander Hamilton; children’s book author Robert McCloskey; and Cincinnati Reds baseball legend Joe Nuxhall.
Set away from downtown Hamilton on 300 acres of rolling hills and meadows is Pyramid Hill Sculpture Park & Museum. More than 60 pieces of thought-provoking grand sculptures dot the landscape. Explore the lush park either by car, foot, or rent an art cart which is the quickest and most convenient way to navigate the grounds.
Some of us are serious about our grocery stores. While growing up in Western New York, nothing came close to topping Wegmans, a supermarket chain known for fresh produce, expansive deli area, sometimes sushi bars, cheerful staff, and fair prices. And then I stepped into Jungle Jim’s International Market in Fairfield and my jaw dropped.
It is a one-stop shop when it comes to groceries including exotic meat such as ostrich, kangaroo, and alligator; a tower of cheese; an extensive hot sauce section; and one of the largest wine collections in the U.S. A colorful portrait of the grocery story founder, Jim Bonaminio, is crafted in Jelly Belly jellybeans and looks over the sweet candy section. Visit their world-famous restrooms. The entryways are through porta-potty doors but don’t worry. On the other side of the door is 21st century plumbing and electricity.
Butler County is home to a tasty assortment of restaurants, too. Step back to the 1940s and 1950s at Jolly’s Drive-In in Hamilton. Pull your car up to one of the slots, read the menu, then press the button to order your meal. Minutes later, a server carries out your meal on a tray to rest on the driver’s side car window. Hey, Daddy-O! Try the golden onion rings and root beer float.
An unexpected foodie find is Namaste Curry House in Fairfield. The restaurant owners fled their Bhutan home during the king of Bhutan’s ethnic cleansing campaign of the late 1980s and early 1990s. They spent 20 years in a refugee camp in Nepal before settling in the U.S. The siblings opened the restaurant in 2017 and have received excellent reviews since. The chicken tikka and mango pudding for dessert are favorites.
The over-21 crowd will appreciate Municipal Brew Works. The brewery is housed in an Art Deco building belonging to the City of Hamilton. It served as a municipal building and fire department.
Jim Goodman, one of Municipal Brew Works owners, says the beer is so good because of the water. Hamilton’s tap water took home a gold medal in 2015 for Best Municipal Water during the Berkeley Springs International Water Tasting in West Virginia. It placed in other years in the same category.
Maybe Butler County’s water make the doughnuts taste better, too. One thing is for certain, the Butler County Donut Trail is a sweet adventure perfect for families, couples, groups, and solo travelers. Who’s ready to roll?
