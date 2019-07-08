PUNTA GORDA — Tiffanie Love begins her boot camp class with a prayer.
She asks attendees if they have any prayer requests, specific or silent, and prays for a safe workout.
Then the 20 or so attendees begin with one minute of plank walks — starting in a plank position and walking their hands and feet twice to the right and back to the left. Then switching into up-down plank work, which starts in the plank position moving down to their forearms and back up. This is done four times, then back to plank walks, followed by 15 seconds of rest.
Love, who started her camp in 2016, is a National Academy of Sports Medicine certified personal trainer and a preschool teacher.
She knew it would take a while to gain a following, and for the first two years, she regularly had anywhere from three to five people attending her classes.
"I just knew God had called me to do this, and he would provide," she said, explaining her motivation to stick with her classes.
Now, Love's class at Laishley Park has an average of 20 participants, despite the increasing summer heat and humidity. The increase in attendance is in large-part due to Love posting on social media and word-of-mouth from her regulars.
"They'll bring a friend; they'll become a regular," she said.
Her regulars are dedicated to her class, and sport tank tops that say "Tiffanie Love Bootcamp." They all seem to have gotten to know Love on a personal level, apart from a coach-client relationship.
What's different about her class, Love said, is that you're outside, you're getting fresh air, and getting to enjoy your city.
Clients can bring their kids and let them play in the fountains at Laishley, or hang out with the other kids.
Love is proud that during her years of holding boot camp classes, she's never had a workout that was the same.
"It's never the same thing, so people don't get bored," she said.
It is relatively cool under the pavilion, with a slight breeze coming from the adjacent Laishley Marina.
The class is high-energy and a supportive environment with people of all ages, sizes and abilities working at their own pace.
Taylor Bogart goes to class with her mother, Debbie Wilson, and brings her 3-year-old son, who watches videos on his iPad during class.
Before Love's class, Bogart said she didn't work out. But Love makes class easy to attend for the mom since she's able to bring her son. They attend class on average about three or four times each week.
"It's always something different," Wilson said, "Tiffanie makes it a lot of fun."
Sheri Erwin has been attending Love's classes for two years.
"I've always tried gyms, I never found anything that works for me," she said.
"The vibe she's got, it works really well."
Erwin said in the two years that she's been coming to classes, she's never done the same thing twice. Erwin attends class four times a week and looks forward to each class, she said.
"I came here not knowing anyone, but when you get here, she makes you feel like you belong," Erwin said.
For the people who may be reluctant to try a boot-camp-style class, Love assures there's nothing scary about it, and to come out and try a class.
"It hurts me, too, I'm human, too," she said. "There's no judgment in my class. It's a good atmosphere, I play Christian music, a lot of clients bring their kids to play in the fountain."
Love's Bootcamp is held under the pavilion in Laishley Park Monday, Wednesday, and Friday at 5:30 p.m. and at The Warehouse, 705 E. Virginia Ave. in Punta Gorda on Thursdays at 5:30 p.m. You can follow her full schedule at facebook.com/TiffanieLoveFitness
