AI and Music

With the music industry still adjusting to disruptions caused by the internet and streaming services, there’s a lot of interest in how AI might change the way we create and experience music.

 Andrey Suslov?Shutterstock

The past few years have seen an explosion in applications of artificial intelligence to creative fields. A new generation of image and text generators is delivering impressive results. Now AI has also found applications in music, too.


Digital transformation of music, mixing

AI programs will give DJs and mashup artists unprecedented control over how they mix and remix music tracks.
Composing music

AI tools can help musicians compose rich orchestrations and achieve completely new sounds.

Oliver Bown is a postdoctoral fellow at UNSW Sydney. This article originally was published on “The Conversation.”

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments