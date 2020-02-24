Judas Priest will be celebrating their 50th anniversary this year with a world tour coming to the United States this fall.
The evening will be fueled by "Firepower," which debuted at No. 5 on the Billboard 200 to become the band's best-charting record yet.
Swedish heavy metal band Sabaton will open for the iconic British metal band.
Judas Priest originally formed in 1970, received a nomination for the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2017 and 2019.
Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday.
Judas Priest's 50 Heavy Metal Years Tour 2020 U.S. fall dates
Sep. 9: Oxon Hill, Md. _ MGM National Harbor
Sep. 11: Uniondale, N.Y. _ Nassau Coliseum
Sep. 12: Ledyard, Conn. _ Foxwoods Casino Arena
Sep. 14: Philadelphia _ The Mann Center
Sep. 15: Newark, N.J. _ Prudential Center
Sep. 17: Charlotte, N.C. _ PNC Music Pavilion
Sep. 18: Orlando, Fla.: Central Florida Fair, Rebel Rock Fest
Sep. 21: Grand Rapids, Mich. _ Van Andel Arena
Sep. 23: Detroit _ Fox Theatre
Sep. 24: Youngstown, Ohio _ Covelli Centre
Sep. 26: Chicago _ Rosemont Theatre
Sep. 27: Minneapolis _ The Armory
Sep. 29: Milwaukee _ Miller High Life Theatre
Sep. 30: St. Louis _ Saint Louis Music Park
Oct. 2: Oklahoma City _ The Zoo Amphitheatre
Oct. 3: Dallas _ Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory
Oct. 5: Austin, Texas _ HEB Center
Oct. 6: San Antonio, Texas _ Freeman Coliseum
Oct. 8: Albuquerque, N.M. _ Resort and Casino
Oct. 9: Denver _ The Mission Ballroom
Oct. 11: Salt Lake City _ Vivint Smart Home Arena
Oct. 13: Phoenix _ Arizona Federal Theatre
Oct. 15: Los Angeles _ Microsoft Theater
Oct. 17: Las Vegas _ Zappos Theatre at Planet Hollywood
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.