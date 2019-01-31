Cooler temperatures mean it is manatee viewing season in Florida. I never tire seeing the adorable sea cows. When water temperatures dip below 68 degrees, they seek warmer waters. The state has several seasonal warm-water manatee gathering areas and one of my favorite spots is Lee County’s Manatee Park in Fort Myers. This park is a refuge for wild, free-roaming West Indian manatees.
Over the weekend, I made my annual trip to the park. I rented a kayak from Calusa Blueway Outfitters and paddled the Orange River to watch and listen to manatees. When I visit, I typically walk the ADA-accessible pathway and observe manatees from the different viewing areas along the FPL canal. This is the perfect way to view the sea cows for those who don’t want to paddle a canoe or kayak.
There is also a butterfly garden, nature trail and ethnobotany trail. Free manatee educational programs are offered by Lee County Parks & Recreation at 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. daily through March 27, and I recommend planning your visit to attend one.
Upstream from the canal is a Florida Power & Light electric plant. Cool water is warmed as it passes through the plant and is discharged into the canal, which flows into the Orange River. During cold snaps, like the one we have recently experienced in Southwest Florida, manatees will seek warm-water areas like Manatee Park.
On the Orange River and in search of manatees, many paddlers congregated at the mouth of the canal to observe the mammals. Every minute or so, a “pfffft” sound was heard and a round gray snout popped out of the water. The sound is like a snorkeler exhaling through his snorkel.
Paddlers and boaters are prohibited from entering the canal, and a fence serves as a barrier. It is a great place to observe manatees and paddlers tend to gather here. I am not one for crowds, so I paddled downstream a bit where I found my own serenity alongside the mangroves and out of earshot of others.
My kayak drifted over some sea cows. My polarized sunglasses helped me spot them through the tannin water. The ones with pinkish-white boat propeller scars on their backs were the easiest to spot. Big round heads popped out of the water, and I spied bulbous manatee cheeks peppered with prickly-looking whiskers. Dark eyes grabbed a peek at me, and nostrils flared when exhaling and inhaling. Occasionally, the noses of a mother and calf surfaced in unison. I suppose she was training her protege.
My head was on a constant swivel, predicting where the next manatee would pop up so I could snap a photo, but I was too late most of the time. The longer I stayed in the same spot, the more “pfffft” sounds I heard around me. The gentle giants seemed curious about me as much as I was about them, and I couldn’t help but smile.
Floating alongside the manatees was a magical experience. Being outdoors recharges my soul. On this day, I implemented a tactic I learned during my national park days: Make the extra effort to hike beyond the others to find solitude. Or, in this case, paddle down the river a little. You’ll be alone, but not at all lonely.
After an hour on the water, I returned to the launch where a gentleman from Calusa Blueway Outfitters helped me bring the kayak in.
“How was it?” he asked.
“Great! I saw lots of manatees including mammas and their babies!” I excitedly said.
“I’m surprised she didn’t tip you over. They usually do because they’re protective,” he replied.
“Huh,” I said, thinking this information would have been useful before the trip. But things you don’t know won’t hurt you — right?
Respecting their space
If you will be boating or paddling near manatees, respect their space, do not feed them, do not touch them, avoid approaching or surrounding manatees, and back away and observe from a distance. Weighing in between 900 and 1,200 pounds, manatees are powerful and can potentially flip a kayak or canoe. FWC offers additional information about manatee viewing guidelines at http://bit.ly/2HH95wV.
Plan Your Visit
Manatee Park
5761 Palm Beach Blvd., Fort Myers
239-533-7275 — LeeParks.org
Open daily from 8 a.m. to dusk
Parking is $2 an hour per vehicle or $5 for the entire day.
Kayak and Canoe Rentals
Calusa Blueway Outfitters
10901 Palm Beach Blvd., Fort Myers
239-481-4600 — CalusaBluewayOutfitters.com
Open 9 a.m. to5 p.m. daily during season. Visit the website for current hours of operation. Reservations are not accepted; rentals are on a first-come, first-served basis. Single kayaks are $20 per hour and tandem kayaks are $35 per hour. Two-person canoes are $20 per hour and three-person canoes are $30 per hour. Paddleboards are $25 per hour. The last boat goes out at 3:30 p.m.
Where to Eat
Sir Pizza
13302 Palm Beach Blvd., Fort Myers
239-208-4401 — SirPizzaFortMyers.com
Open Monday to Saturday 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.; Sunday 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Midwest-style pizza, wings, sandwiches, and salads. Tip: Place an order about 15 minutes before departing the park and it will be ready when you arrive at the restaurant.
