Stepping into the century-old botanical gardens, my eyes immediately followed the sleek gray trunks of Cuban royal palms (Roystonea regia). A blue sky served as a backdrop as the palm fronds danced in the wind. With each step, I looked up to admire these trees which stand between 50 and 70 feet tall.
Nestled among strip malls in downtown St. Petersburg is the botanical paradise of Sunken Gardens, a living museum and one of Florida’s oldest roadside attractions. The gardens were birthed in 1903 when a plumber and avid gardener named George Turner Sr. purchased four acres of land. He drained the property’s sinkhole lake, which revealed a bottom 15 feet below the street level. The soil was ideal for growing exotic foliage and fruit. By 1924, visitors paid 25 cents to meander through the gardens.
Decades later in 1967, the Turner family opened the World’s Largest Gift Shop and King of Kings Wax Museum. That closed in 1995. Today, the building is the main entrance to Sunken Gardens and home of the children’s science museum called Great Explorations. The Gardens were designated a local historical landmark in 1998. In 1999, the city of St. Petersburg purchased the attraction, which it then renovated.
Today, visitors can meander through the lush grounds and admire botanicals like Cuban petticoat palm, Buddha-belly bamboo and balloon milkweed. One of the most intriguing trees I saw is Eucalyptus deglupta, also called rainbow eucalyptus. Native to Indonesia, Papua New Guinea and the Philippines, the bark peels off in strips to reveal hues of orange, yellow and purple.
In the Gardens you will find succulents, orchids, bromeliads, a palm grove, a butterfly garden, and fruit trees. Camellia, hibiscus and other flowers are blooming now.
The attraction is popular for weddings and other events, and there is a designated wedding lawn where I saw preparations for a reception under a tent. The North Lawn was set up for upcoming nuptials, where the pink bougainvillea serves as a gorgeous backdrop for saying “I do.” The Oak Pavilion has the branches of a live oak extending over the event area. A plaque by the tree states it was recognized by the National Arborist Association in February 1977. It reads, “The National Arborist Association recognizes this tree and commends those who had the vision and foresight to preserve it.”
Toward the back of the attraction is the Sunken Gardens Growing Stone, which is about the size of a park bench and made of fossilized limestone rock. It was found in the sinkhole lake Mr. Turner drained. According to the sign and legend, “He who sits upon the ancient stone shall be granted tranquility, inner harmony, and the talent to make things grow.”
Although it is in the heart of St. Petersburg, city sounds are masked by gentle sounds of wind knocking bamboo stalks against one another and live oak leaves rustling. Squawks from the resident exotic birds — laughing kookaburras, an umbrella cockatoo and flamingos — create their own symphony.
Listen closely and you’ll hear the constant flow of water throughout the Gardens. Waterscapes, created by George Turner Sr., are sprinkled throughout and include waterfalls and ponds. Low Pond is the last pond in the series of waterscapes and sits 15 feet below street level. Look for bright orange-and-white koi in the ponds. A pretty photo spot is on the red arched bridge which reads “Sunken Gardens” and has grand palms and lush foliage as a pretty backdrop.
Sunken Gardens is an unexpected and welcomed paradise. Plan on being there 90 minutes to two hours. While sitting on the Growing Stone should be part of your visit, be sure you take time to look up at the treetops. Better yet, lie down on a bench and watch and listen to the trees swaying in the wind. Let their mesmerizing, century-old dance bring tranquility and inner harmony into your 21st century world.
Plan Your Visit
Sunken Gardens
1825 4th St. N., St. Petersburg
727-551-3102
Open Monday to Saturday, 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., and Sunday, noon to 4:30 p.m.
The last admission is sold at 4 p.m. daily.
Sunken Gardens is open daily except closed for Thanksgiving Day and Christmas Day.
Programs are offered throughout the year and check the website for a list of events.
Because the Gardens is a historical landmark, not all areas are ADA-accessible.
Admission:
Adults $10
Seniors (62 years old and older) $8
Children (2 -11) $4
Where to Eat
Carrabba’s Italian Grill
1951 4th St. N., St. Petersburg
727-897-9375
Carrabbas.com/locations/fl/st-pete-(4th-street)
Carrabba’s shares the parking lot with Sunken Gardens and is open for at 11 a.m. daily for lunch. Monday to Thursday they are open until 10 p.m., Friday and Saturday open until 11 p.m., and Sunday until 9 p.m.
4th Street Shrimp Store
1006 4th St. N., St. Petersburg
727-822-0325 TheShrimpStore.com
Open daily at 11 a.m. for lunch. Sunday thru Thursday they are open until 9 p.m., and Friday and Saturday open until 9:30 p.m.
