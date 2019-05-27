The Peace River Federated Republican Women’s Forum, held its May meeting, at the Isles Yacht Club, in Punta Gorda, on May 9. The meeting was attended by regional Republican government officials and business leaders. Florida House of Representatives Michael Grant, R-District 75, gave a legislative update to the meeting and took questions from the audience. Florida State Attorney Amira Fox commented on current legislation and thanked Rep. Grant for his work. Other topics included political robo-calls, and what to do about algae at Lake Okeechobee. Shaune Freeland announced her candidacy for the Punta Gorda City Council District 3 seat, left open with the news that Gary Wein will not seek re-election. For more information on the Peace River Federated Republican Women’s Forum, visit: www.peaceriverforum.com.
