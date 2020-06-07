"We immediately discovered that the more we shared about our relationship the more they opened up about theirs. We first thought these interviews might be 20, 30 minutes. They would be two, three hours."– Phil Donahue abut getting couples to share their stories

The State of Marriage

The U.S. Census Bureau might not track data specifically about love, but it does have a trove of information on relationships. And those relationships illustrate the changing nature of the American family, and with it the nation.

Decades of data show how American families are changing, from a decreasing share of married households to a growing share of people living on their own.

In 1949, 78.8% of all households contained married couples. Seventy years later, 48.2% of households had married couples.

The 2020 Census will be the first decennial count to directly ask about relationships making a distinction between opposite-sex and same-sex couples, both married and unmarried.

The American household is changing to be smaller, more diverse and more likely to be made up of single adults or non-married partners than married couples.

SOURCE: U.S. News & World Report