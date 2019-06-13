New restaurants might not open their doors until fall shoulder season, but you can count on their fall plans to start leaking right after Memorial Day. That’s also the time for closures.
Chef Noah joins Pier dream team
Executive Sushi Chef Noah Copenhaver, 27, has signed onto Chris Evans’ new waterfront crew manning The Pier at Fishermen’s Village.
Evans, who’s building yet another Punta Gorda dream team there, said, “We’ll have the next generation of up-and-coming chefs at The Pier. Noah Copenhaver has deep roots in Punta Gorda and delivers an excellent, unique product.”
The Pier’s executive chef, Todd Stolpe, who first worked with Copenhaver at Hurricane Charley’s in Punta Gorda, said, “He was an absolute sponge. I’d show him something, and he’d put his own twist on it, which is what every chef does. But chefs always go on to something bigger and better.”
The Punta Gorda native and graduate of Charlotte High, Charlotte Technical College and Johnson & Wales University has always done pretty much that.
Within a year of mastering sushi prep at Hurricane Charley’s, Copenhaver had risen to sushi chef/manager, training as many as 20 employees and concocting countless new sushi combos.
He still can’t quite believe his good fortune, but there was never a question of whom Evans would hire for the job.
“Todd and Chris approached me at different times, and I was overwhelmed with joy that they both thought of me for the job,” said the young chef.
Copenhaver will man the multi-chef sushi bar while Stolpe runs the kitchen.
Along with a Pacific-tinged menu of appetizers, handhelds and entrees, The Pier’s central 36-seat sushi bar will create classic and signature fancy rolls, as well as the first poké (pronounced “PO-kay”) bowls between Fort Myers and Sarasota.
Chef Noah explained, “More and more major cities have been opening Hawaiian poké restaurants, featuring the light, fresh Hawaiian poké bowl—marinated sliced seafood, rice, avocado, cucumber, sprouts, some crunch, some intense flavor and colors. It’s been taking off on the mainland and will take off here. It’s something nobody’s doing around here.”
The Pier ($-$$), now under construction at Fishermen’s Village in the last southwest building facing Punta Gorda Isles, is expected to open for lunch and dinner in October.
Villani’s brewing something new
At 1 p.m. the day after Hurricane Irma had left thousands without water or power, Tommy Villani and Chef Mike Leopold opened South Venice’s Off The Wagon Brewery & Kitchen (OTW) to feed and entertain them.
The menu was modest. All Chef Mike could make were gourmet tacos. But the power was on, a delivery was coming and OTW was filling up water bottles for anyone who needed them.
For one day, OTW became “Irma’s Taco Bar,” a community haven that plated over 500 tacos for a grateful public.
The entrepreneurial Villani never sits still for long.
Recently the enthusiastic tequila taster announced a spinoff concept that features his favorite cocktail and tips the hat to his popup hurricane taco shop: the new Irma’s Tacos, Craft Beer and Tequila Bar.
A 2,000-square-foot, 80-seat Venice space will serve Mexican street tacos, OTW’s proprietary 3 Bridges Brewing craft beer and a 50-to-100-bottle tequila list for 20 to 25 craft margaritas—now being sneak-peeked at OTW while Villani scouts a location.
Off The Wagon Brewery & Kitchen ($-$$), 941-497-2048, 2107 Tamiami Trail South, at Galleria Plaza behind Metro Diner, is open Monday to Thursday 11 a.m. to midnight, Friday and Saturday to 2 a.m., and Sunday noon to 10 p.m.
Primed for change
Placida’s Prime Time Steak & Spirits had a new owner as of April 1. Since then, Anthony LaRusso has wasted no time planning changes and giving back to the community.
The Englewood steakhouse will get a total facelift this summer, with a new logo and a more subdued look.
And in the end the overhaul will benefit more than just the restaurant.
The entire month of June, Prime Time is holding a remodel-sale silent auction of its plentiful wall art and memorabilia—from neon and autographed beer signs to sombreros, geckos and metal fish wall sculptures. Proceeds will benefit Englewood’s Suncoast Humane Society.
Manager Tami McCullough explained, “Guests enter bids in a book at the front and can check back on them throughout the month. Bidding closes June 30.”
Prime Time ($$-$$$), 941-697-7799, 5855 Placida Road, Rotonda Plaza, is open Sunday to Thursday 4 to 9 p.m., Friday and Saturday to 10 p.m. Prime Time apparel is now half off, too.
Thanks for the memories
It’s closing time for an 11-year-old Englewood supper club.
Last week, Ron and Susan McGuire announced that, due to health reasons, they were immediately shuttering Beyond the Sea Restaurant and Lounge and putting the restaurant and property up for sale.
Said Ron, “The employees and patrons have been like family to me for many years. … Susan and I want to express our immense gratitude for the love you've extended to us.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.