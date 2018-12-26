Sometime around 1840, Anna Russell, seventh duchess of Bedford, suffered a case of the mid-afternoon vapours. Her grace ordered light snacks and tea brought to her quarters.
Soon she was inviting friends to join her for what would become a ritual afternoon nosh of crustless sandwiches, scones with clotted cream and jam, and sweets.
The duchess’s tea party, served on the low tea tables around her suite, was humbly termed “low tea” or “afternoon tea.” An even lighter version — scones and clotted cream alone — is known as “cream tea.”
“High tea,” on the other hand, came to mean supper, a more substantial meal of meat pies, fish platters, bread and potatoes, served on the relatively higher surface of a dining table.
Hardly the finger food that we consider high tea today, true high tea was suited more to stevedores than to socialites.
No worries. You won’t find steak-and-kidney pie at any local high teas. They usually serve the same sort of three-course afternoon indulgences that the duchess got.
American tea shops call their afternoon treats “high tea” because that just sounds fancier. Besides, a real high tea would look no different than dinner.
Zoet Sweet Boutique
Not long after they opened Punta Gorda’s Zoet Sweet Boutique in 2016, Netherlanders Jordy Beumer and Sharon Hooijkaas began offering customers the elegant experience that they called high tea. And the Dutch don’t serve English-style meat-and-potatoes high tea.
“We usually let the people coming for the tea decide what kind of sandwiches to have,” Beumer explained. “They’re often smaller versions of the sandwiches we have on the menu. I also make a savory pastry like sausage or ham and cheese. After that they pass around the sweets—cream puffs, Stroopwafels, butter cookies, fudge—with unlimited tea and ice water.”
Usually people leave with a bag of cookies from the shop or one last irresistible treat of ice cream.
Zoet ($), 941-769-1745, 27670 Bermont Road, in Winn-Dixie plaza, is open Tuesday to Sunday 11 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. High tea costs $15 a person.
Mary Margaret’s Tea & Biscuit
After South Devon-born Helen Cooke took over at Mary Margaret’s Tea & Biscuit, her British parents slid so seamlessly into roles as costumed greeters that some patrons might think that nothing changed about the antique-filled Arcadia tea room. Dressed in Victorian garb, her dad, Albert, has even been mistaken for previous co-owner Dennis Tyson.
In fact, Cooke has added all the right English ingredients for her cream tea, afternoon tea and high tea.
There are English scones, which Helen’s mother, Maureen, makes daily; sausage rolls; Cornish pasties; Bakewell tarts and English trifle.
Helen, who’d been looking for something to do after retiring from her 25-year job as a retail trainer, said, “I saw an ad online and thought: English tea shop—perfect! And it’s so nice and quiet in Arcadia.”
Helen’s cream tea is a simple snack of scones, clotted cream and strawberry jam for $9.95. Her afternoon tea is a two-tiered presentation of cucumber sandwich on rye, chicken salad sandwich on croissant, South African malva pudding, crepes, white chocolate bread pudding and choice of soup or fruit, for $19.95.
High tea must be ordered 24 hours in advance, for $24.95. Its three tiers are a food pyramid of assorted sandwiches, sausage rolls and pasties at the base; scones with clotted cream and jam in the middle; and homemade desserts and cakes on top.
Mary Margaret’s Tea & Biscuit ($), 863-494-0615, 10 S. Polk Avenue, is open daily 11 a.m. until teatime (4 p.m.).
Taking tea with Libby Schaefe r
For 50 women fortunate enough to be invited, Punta Gorda author Libby Schaefer, with friends Mary Darling and Lynn Bartz, recently hosted a fourth holiday high tea at her Punta Gorda Isles home.
It was all for an excellent cause. Guests donated eight large boxes of clothing, toiletries and toys, as well as $535 in gift cards and over $200 in cash, to C.A.R.E., Charlotte County’s Center for Abuse and Rape Emergencies victims’ services center.
“Somehow,” Schaefer said, “what started as afternoon tea for 30 went the next year to over 50 and the next to 60. My house is not large, but we set eight tables inside and out with linens and china. China is a must.”
In the best tea tradition, everything was homemade, including crustless chicken and ham salad sandwiches; vegetarian pizza; deviled eggs; mini-quiche; Schaefer’s grandmother’s Ukrainian paska bread; Meyer lemon, raisin and cranberry scones; and apple butter—all topped off with a wide assortment of cookies, squares, tarts, bars and brownies.
Send restaurant and bar news and recommendations to columnist Sue Wade at suewade47@aol.com.
Average price ranges are $ = inexpensive (under $10), $$ = moderate ($11-$30), and $$$ = pricey (over $30), including tip and beverage.
