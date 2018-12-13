The Peace River Butterfly Society recently held a field trip to our yard on Manasota Key to look for coastal butterflies and consider plantings that benefit wildlife.
The purpose of our gardening plan is to maximize the potential of a small land parcel to support wildlife across the entire year. This concept is of increasing importance as natural habitats are disappearing under the onslaught of human development.
There are two major and very contrasting views of landscape design, one using primarily native plants and the other using traditional exotics that grow well in the area but provide few benefits to wildlife. Our plan combines elements of both. The “natives only” approach has a strong philosophical appeal, but fails to provide a maximum benefit to wildlife all year. For example, few natives provide flower nectar in winter — yet the beautiful exotic but sterile Hong Kong orchid tree (Bauhinia blakeana) blooms in winter and attracts butterflies.
Our landscape design is simple in concept but requires an extensive knowledge of the relationships of plants to animals. You need to carefully consider what each plant provides in terms of cover, larval food, nectar and fruit and at what times of year. I recommend starting with native plants and adding non-invasive exotics when the natives fail to provide sufficient benefits to wildlife at a given time of year. On our double lot on Manasota Key, we have planted about 160 species of plants — more or less equally divided among natives and exotics.
Wildlife gardening is of increasing importance in providing refuges for our fast-disappearing natural habitats. Lot by lot, we can have a significant impact in saving our wildlife from the advancing tide of human development.
