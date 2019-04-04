Question: I have a grouping of palms that completely shade out the grass beneath them. I’ve tried more than once to get grass to grow there, but it just doesn’t last for long. Do you have any suggestions for a solution? It looks so bare now.
Answer: It’s obvious that your attempt to grow turf in an area that does not receive enough direct sunlight has proven futile — so why not go another direction and consider adding shade-loving plants instead? The possibilities are really endless. So many varieties that are considered indoor plants in northern climates make great outdoor plants here. Because they like lower-light situations, they can make great groundcovers under trees or in the shade of a house or porch.
One such plant is the birdsnest fern (Asplenium nidus). There are several varieties of this plant; some stay around 18 inches high while others can get as large as 3 feet across. Wide, bright green leaves lighten up a shady spot. As long as you provide good drainage, this plant will live for many, many years with little to no fuss.
Another plant to consider is the native fishtail fern (Nephrolepis falcata furcans). It’s a medium shade of green, with super-low maintenance, and will grow to about 30 inches tall in very thick clumps. As with most ferns in the Nephrolepis family, it will spread, so consider that when you choose a location.
Cast iron plant (Aspidistra elatior) has wide deep green leaves 18 to 24 inches tall that shoot up out of the ground individually. It’s super happy in somewhat dense shade and is very drought tolerant as well. There are some beautiful variegated cultivars of this plant, with spots, stripes or both.
Palm trees when grouped together make quite a statement, but also collectively throw a large shadow. This is a perfect environment for growing shade-loving bromeliads. Have you seen the varieties of bromeliads available lately? They’re awesome! With leaves of bright pink, red, orange, creams and whites, even purple, these plants are a riot of color in what would otherwise be a dark bland space. Some varieties will grow up the trunks of palms, making quite a show. With practically no maintenance required, a bromeliad patch is a perfect solution to replace struggling turf.
Another great groundcover for shade is a plant called dwarf mondo grass (Ophiopogon japonicus “Nanus”). With dark green grasslike leaves, this plants grows in tufts that only get around 4 inches high. It slowly spreads to create a dense solid ground cover and is a very low-maintenance plant once it gets a foothold.
Like dwarf mondo grass, liriope (Liriope [pronounced “luh-RYE-uh-pee”] muscari) grows in tufts or clumps. Most varieties grow to about 8 to 12 inches tall and slowly spread. Both the green and white variegated varieties will thrive in the shade of most trees.
Licorice plant (Helichrysium) is a great choice for part sun to full shade areas. Small grey leaves grow on low, dense, sprawling branches that spread out and will cover a 3-square-foot area in very little time. This long-lived perennial will brighten up even the darkest of shady areas and is a bit drought tolerant once established.
Some of the most dense shade around can be found under oak trees. There are no turf grasses that will thrive for very long without the benefit of bright sun at some point in the day. Large oaks shade out large areas, and although that shade can offer great relief on a steamy summer day, it’s not conducive to sun-loving turf. As most of you know, oak trees drop their leaves pretty often, which creates a nice mulch layer around it but also can smother small plants over time. You’ll need to go with plants that are able to rise above the collection of leaves.
Ginger plants come in a wide variety of sizes, shapes and colors and are for the most part very easy to take care of. With some varieties there may be flowers, but the foliage is the show. Shell gingers and spiral gingers fall into this category.
Other varieties are deciduous, meaning they die back in the winter months and emerge again in summer. Most of the deciduous varieties are all about the amazing blooms. Orange, pink, yellow purple, blue … this is a family of plants you could really have some fun with.
Pentas, although sun-loving, will also bloom in shade. The plant has a tenancy to get a little leggy in winter as it reaches for available sunlight, but that helps them to rise above the mounding oak leaves.
For some fantastic summer color, plant caladium bulbs. When caladiums emerge in the spring and early summer, the brightly colored leaves seem to find a way to make it up through that leaf pile year after year. Gorgeous! Their leaves get larger as the years go by, much like myself.
I’ve seen Asiatic jasmine (Trachelospermum asiaticum) used as a ground cover under oak trees. The result is pretty spectacular, especially the varieties with pink and cream leaves. This plant solves many bare-space problems, but it also creates a few issues of its own. It can be quite aggressive, so regular trimming to keep it in bounds may become necessary. Just keep that in mind.
One of my favorite plants is wart fern (Microsorum scolopendrium). I’ve used it under oak trees with great success. Dark green hand-shaped leaves pop up to around 8 inches high from rhizomes both above and below ground and spread to fill in an empty space over time. Wart fern tolerates leaf pileup pretty well, gives a very tropical look and is easier to keep under control than many other types of ferns.
Many of you have truly deciduous trees in your yards such as Florida red maple, sycamore or winged elm. The wonderful thing here is that whatever is planted beneath them has the benefit of filtered sun in the cool, short-day winter months and a reprieve from the scorching sun in the long hot summer.
SunPatiens, an improved variety of impatiens, are hardier that the annuals you’re used to. This is more of a perennial plant. Larger leaves and flowers make them a beautiful shade or semi-sun addition. As the name implies, SunPatiens will tolerate a few hours of direct sun, even in summer, but look their best when grown in bright shade in the summer months. It’s a perfect plant for use under deciduous trees. They are nonstop bloomers!
Coleus is another of my bright shade favorites. With a large choice of varieties and colors available, you can select plants that work with your existing landscaping.
Really, most plants that are labeled for shade would do fine in the shade of trees. The pothos or philodendron hanging basket that you’ve had for years can be planted at the base of a large tree and will not only cover the ground in a short time but also climb up the tree into the canopy. A little attention needs to be paid to them, though, as they are viney and can get away from you pretty quickly.
Be responsible. Out of concern for our natural Florida environment, keep them in your own yard. Let’s not let nonnative plants take over our natural areas.
So here’s the gig: We all love our trees. Palm trees or shade trees, they’re all precious to us. We appreciate the relief they provide from the summer sun and the natural benefit to wildlife that depends upon them. And face it, trees just make us feel good — but they also present challenges. None are so great that we can’t figure out solutions. Stop looking at it as a problem and start looking at it as an opportunity to introduce new plants into your world and have some fun with it. There are choices for shade plants that I’m sure you’ve never considered, so get out there and discover them. Create some interest and beauty where previously there was none. It’s what a gardener does!
