Poison

In popular culture the term “poison” is often reserved for chemical compounds that are not normally encountered in daily life and can lead to detrimental health effects even in relatively small amounts.

 Ersler Dmitry/SHUTTERSTOCK

People have used poisons throughout history for a variety of purposes: to hunt animals for food, to treat diseases and to achieve nefarious ends like murder and assassination.

But what is a poison? Do all poisons act in the same way? Does the amount of the poison matter in terms of its toxicity?


Pick your poison

Novel writers and television and movie screenwriters have exploited numerous poisons in their works, including those that are chemical elements, such as arsenic and polonium, and those derived from animals, such as snake venom and blowfish poison.
"Casino Royale"

Daniel Craig was unveiled as legendary British secret agent James Bond 007 in the 21st Bond film, “Casino Royale.” The villain, Le Chiffre, has his girlfriend attempt to kill Bond by poisoning his martini with digitalis.
“The Mysterious Affair at Styles”

Strychnine is the poison featured in the Agatha Christie story “The Mysterious Affair at Styles.”
   

Brad Reisfeld is a professor of Chemical and Biological Engineering at Colorado State University. This story originally was published on “The Conversation.”

