A World War II veteran living in Port Charlotte will celebrate her 100th birthday this month.
“My brother went into the service and I figured if he could do it, I could do it too,” said Marie McDermott. “I felt some satisfaction that I had done my part in a small way to help the war.”
She joined the Navy in 1943 and worked in the supply division, where she helped supply and transport items to ships and the naval bases.
“It was a huge, busy place with all kinds of snafus,” she said.
She remembers living in the barracks in Washington D.C. and sleeping in the bunk beds.
“I enjoyed it because I was just a girl from a suburban New Jersey town and all of a sudden you're mixed in with all types of people,” she said. “I worked with people of all different nationalities that I had never met before and never expected to meet.”
In D.C., she met some sailors and went on a few dates. When Franklin D. Roosevelt died, McDermott was in D.C. and watched his funeral procession.
When World War II ended, McDermott was discharged and given a bus ticket to go anywhere. She chose California, where her and her friend lived in an actors’ studio in Hollywood for 75 cents a night.
She eventually returned home to New Jersey and one night went to a roof party in New York, where she met her husband, who also served in the military. They had five children together.
In New Jersey, McDermott became the first female executive in her department at the Lipton Corporate Headquarters in Englewood Cliff.
Before she could be promoted, McDermott was sent to a psychiatrist for a psychological test to see if she was fit to work as an executive.
“It's crazy when I think back on stuff like that, but that's the way it was,” she said. “They wanted to see if I could handle it and see if I would break into tears if someone said something.”
She didn’t get paid the same as male executives, but she stayed at the company for 18 years before retiring in 1986.
In 2011, McDermott moved to Port Charlotte, where she lives independently.
She stays in touch with her five children, eight grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren over Facebook and Zoom.
“You’ve got to live in the modern world,” she said. “You can’t expect your grandchildren to write you letters in the mail.”
Although the pandemic threw a wrench in her big 100th birthday party plans, McDermott is excited for her birthday on Nov. 27.
“The secret is staying active and engaged in life,” she said. “I don’t want to sit around in a rocking chair.”
Most days, you can find McDermott swimming and painting.
“I feel that God has given me the gift of all these years and I hope I’ve used them well,” she said. “My life has been fulfilled and I am still enthusiastic. I still like trying new things.”
