With so many of our residents preparing to leave for the summer, and just over six weeks left until the official start of hurricane season, I thought it would be a good time to talk about what you can do now to prepare your yard for the possibility of severe weather in your absence.
Let’s start with what I hope is the obvious: Stowing garbage cans and any loose items in your garage or house and securing outdoor furniture. What about bird feeders, bird baths, pots and yard art? Well, smaller pieces should be brought in — but large bird baths and heavy decorative yard items may be more difficult, if not impossible, to move. These can be set on their side in place and tied to a stake to keep them there.
Medium-sized pots that still hold plants can be grouped, tied together and placed near a structure that would block the wind. It’s probably not feasible to do any of these with very large planted pots, so one idea is to drive heavy-duty stakes into the ground on three sides of each pot and secure with rope or wire. This should at least keep the pot upright during a storm, rather than it blowing over and rolling around the neighborhood.
If the large pots are on a hard surface where staking is not an option, at least try to move them into a corner or closer to a structure that could help block the wind. And as for the plants that are contained in those pots, close your eyes and hope for the best.
When it comes to prepping your gardens for a potential hurricane, there are several things that can be done now to ease your worries (and probably those of your immediate neighbors as well). You don’t have to severely prune basic landscape shrubs and hedges back to bare wood. As a matter of fact, that can cause problems that you haven’t anticipated.
Some plants like bougainvillea, copperleaf and hibiscus, in an attempt to grow new life-sustaining leaves as quickly as possible, will sometimes send out very long shoots of new growth that are weakly attached and vulnerable to snapping off in high winds. It’s stressful for the plant and serves no real purpose for hurricane preparedness.
Thick, full plants survive much better than thin and struggling ones. All that should really be necessary here is to just tidy up before a storm.
Now when it comes to trees, there may be a bit more to consider.
Pine trees planted in groups close together are very wind-resistant. But a single tall pine tree may become a victim to hurricane-force winds.
Nature planned for pine forests to contain large numbers of these trees growing in close proximity to one another. This reduces the force of the wind as it blows through them, thus strengthening the entire group. A single pine tree in a small neighborhood yard could be a hazard to the entire neighborhood.
Pines are such an important resource for wildlife that I encourage their use in the landscape, just make sure to plant them in groups of three or more and close together to ensure their success.
Hardwood trees should be examined closely. In all likelihood, they will need to be thinned out. Thinning out hardwoods is not the same as “topping” them.
Thinning out is the practice of removing interior limbs and branches that cause the canopy to become very thick and dense. This leads to increased wind resistance. Thinning out the canopy allows wind to move through the tree with less resistance. In doing this you also remove dead and dying branches that would become projectiles in a high wind situation as well as unstable branches that would probably split under those same circumstances.
“Topping” a tree is a practice where the entire canopy of the tree is shaped like a big, unnatural topiary, usually flat on the top. This creates incredible wind resistance. Like strong winds hitting a billboard, something will have to give — and it won’t be the wind!
Don’t ever start this practice with your trees. If you are already doing it, stop. Let the tree grow out enough so that you can then thin the interior to restore it to a strong natural tree.
Thinning of large hardwood trees should probably be left to a certified arborist, unless you like the idea of being on a ladder 20 feet in the air with a chainsaw. Not me, not anymore!
Besides, a professional will know what to cut out — and more importantly, what to leave. Branches near a roof or power lines will need to be cut away, but there is a right way and a wrong way to do that too. Leave it to a pro. He or she will also be aware of how much to thin the interior while still leaving cover for nesting birds and other wildlife.
Always be wary of anyone coming to your door and offering to trim your trees for you. More likely than not, he’ll have zero insight as to how to correctly trim trees, which in the event of a hurricane can create more problems than it solves. He may have a chainsaw and a ladder, but you really need someone who is educated in his field and knows his business.
So what to do about palm trees? Palm trees are really the easiest plant in the landscape to get prepared for hurricane season: Just keep them healthy. Healthy palms require almost no advance hurricane prep, other than removing dead fronds and seed pods that do not naturally drop on their own. Healthy palms have a good chance of surviving a hurricane.
If you are lucky enough to have a row of areca palms on your property, thank them for providing you with an almost perfect natural windbreak. Areca palms greatly reduce the force of wind as it passes through them, potentially protecting home and property from severe wind damage.
Too many people, including some tree companies, think that palm trees should be “hurricane cut” before the start of the season of storms. Nothing could be further from the truth.
This week I was horrified to see five beautiful cabbage palms in my neighborhood completely devoid of any fronds save for three at the top of each tree. It’s unimaginable that someone would think this is the proper way to trim palms. It’s wrong, and it’s illegal. I’ll explain why:
‘Hurricane’ cutting of palms is a technique where all but a few fronds at the top are removed. It’s thought that this will somehow allow the wind to blow past the tree, therefore saving it. The actual truth is that hurricane cutting palms makes them less able to survive a severe wind event and is extremely stressful for the palm.
The fronds that are removed are the very ones that protect and support the only growing point on a palm tree; the heart. Palm hearts are located in the top center of the tree and extend downward (generally to where the lowest green frond is attached, depending on the species).
Take away those green fronds and you’ve taken away its total support system — its scaffolding, so to speak — thus making it likely that high winds could snap the heart of the palm like a twig. If the heart of the palm goes, the whole tree dies. It’s that simple. They do not recover.
Both the City of Punta Gorda (Article 12.3 [h]) and Charlotte County (Article IV Sec. 3-9-100.3 [O-1, 1a]) have ordinances prohibiting the practice of hurricane-cutting palms, but most residents and many tree service contractors are unaware of these codes. Now that you know, it’s time to enlighten the rest of your neighbors and the people you hire.
So, here’s the gig: Make your landscape maintenance plans in advance and carry them out before you leave for the season, but don’t over think it and don’t overdo it. A healthy landscape will survive a hurricane and recover over time as long as you don’t do anything beforehand to make it even more difficult.
