Florida beaches are littered with marine treasures such as shark teeth, shells and driftwood. Inspired by these findings, a local artist creates wearable art pieces to preserve her saltwater trinkets.

Sarasota artist Danielle Ferrantino of Driftheory creates her own line of nature-inspired jewelry using resin and hand gathered natural items found on the local beaches of Florida’s Gulf Coast. She also shares her craft by hosting workshops right on the beach to inspire others to make their own seaside keepsakes.


