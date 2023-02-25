Florida beaches are littered with marine treasures such as shark teeth, shells and driftwood. Inspired by these findings, a local artist creates wearable art pieces to preserve her saltwater trinkets.
Sarasota artist Danielle Ferrantino of Driftheory creates her own line of nature-inspired jewelry using resin and hand gathered natural items found on the local beaches of Florida’s Gulf Coast. She also shares her craft by hosting workshops right on the beach to inspire others to make their own seaside keepsakes.
Ferrantino says she created her brand of jewelry for people who love the outdoors and are inspired by the beauty of nature like herself. Her pieces are marked with where her items were found making them one-of-a-kind and unique souvenirs. “Not only are they beautiful keepsakes that you can wear, they are also tagged per location with where we’ve been so you can wear a memory of a place you love,” says Ferrantino. “I wanted to create something that sits close to the heart. Something that tells a story, preserved for a lifetime.”
While originally from California, Ferrantino has lived in the Sarasota area for over 20 years and loves the natural world of Florida she now considers home. She’s created art since she was a young girl and has never stopped. “My mediums range from acrylic, clay, mixed media, and now, my favorite, resin!”
Her exploration of resin as her newest medium was prompted after a friend gifted her a resin expound which evolved into creating jewelry for herself and other people. “I didn’t always think I would be a resin jewelry artist. It was just one of those things that found me and people liked what I was creating enough to put the idea in my head to make my art wearable. I am happy to say that I am an experienced resin jewelry artist with over 6 years of experience.”
The use of natural elements within her artwork was inspired while doing videography work in her travels abroad. “My travels abroad changed my outlook on the world. The beautiful little things that surround us everyday. Nature found me in 2015 after my travels through Indonesia and Central America. I started playing with many different elements that I had gathered from the beaches such as driftwood, tree barks, wildflowers and shells.”
TEACHING OTHERS
Ferrantino enjoys her craft so much that she regularly hosts workshops on the beach where attendees can search for their own salty surprises along the coastline and preserve them into wearable art of their own design.
The idea stemmed from a time of isolation and when more people were looking for new things to do while outdoors. “It wasn’t until after COVID when I realized that I could reconnect people to nature in a special way. I was already on the beach combing for shells, and during that time people were also wanting to reconnect so I started sharing my story, what I was doing on the beach, and what resin was all about and it really just evolved from there.”
While her workshops came after the pandemic, Driftheory was established in 2017 in order to sell her artwork. “I was lucky to have the support of my friends and family during a very unique time in my life. They encouraged me that my art was good enough to show to the world. That I was strong enough and was making beautiful things of my nature gatherings. I worked up the courage to share my creations.”
The name for her new business was inspired by a coastal treasure infused with her own philosophy she has on life. “Driftheory, the name, honestly came to me one random day. I had collected some driftwood from my bicycle and it just kind of clicked. My travels changed my life and left me with a theory to be one with nature, to enjoy the little things in life, and I did just that.”
Ferrantino says that anyone can create beautiful things with coastal elements and they don’t have to rely on inspiration from YouTube or social media.
“I found my niche by searching within. It only starts with one idea. Then another and another. From there anything can come in and find you. You just have to be willing to play and allow yourself to open up and drift.”
