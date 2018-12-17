The Civil Air Patrol’s four core values of Integrity, Volunteer Service, Excellence and Respect, continue to be exemplified by the Cadets of the Charlotte County Composite Squadron. As the program continues to foster leadership and good citizenship among America’s youth, several cadets from the Charlotte County Squadron moved up the career ladder at a recent meeting, receiving numerous promotions and awards.
The first milestone of the Cadet Program is the General Billy Mitchell Award, which is earned after the completion of the first eight achievements of the cadet program. In addition, the cadet must pass a comprehensive 100-question examination covering leadership theory and aerospace topics. Being such an important milestone in the CAP Cadet Program, the General Billy Mitchell Award is normally presented by a CAP Group Commander or higher. Once a cadet earns the General Billy Mitchell Award, the cadet is promoted to the grade of Cadet 2nd Lieutenant. Any cadet who has received this award, and who later enters CAP’s Senior Member program, is eligible for immediate promotion to CAP 2nd Lieutenant at age 21.
Cadets who receive the General Billy Mitchell Award are also eligible for advanced placement to the grade of E-3 (Airman First Class) should they choose to enter the US Air Force. They are also eligible for advanced credit in Air Force Reserve Officer Training Corp (AFROTC), various CAP scholarships, and CAP special activity opportunities.
Cadet Autumn Rhodes was promoted to Cadet 2nd Lieutenant as well as achieving her Billy Mitchell award.
Cadet 2nd Lt. Rhodes has too many achievements to mention them all, however, here are a few of her more prestigious awards:
She was selected as a Group 1, “Back to Space” student ambassador member having just returned from celebrating the 50th anniversary of Apollo 7 and interviewing legendary astronauts Al Worden, Charlie Duke and Walt Cunningham. She has also been chosen as a Jack Kent Cooke Young Scholar (one of 50 out of 2,100) and will receive a 5-year pre-college scholarship. As a nine-year Girl Scout, she is working toward her Silver Award, teaching preschool and elementary children about space and space exploration.
She served on the school district student advisory committee and student textbook committee, and attends Dunbar Middle School in the talented and gifted program maintaining a 4.0 grade. She also finds time to participate in plays and musicals along with playing several musical instruments and singing in the City of Palms youth choir.
She achieved all of this while continuing to enhance her skills in the Civil Air Patrol and quickly advancing through the ranks where she currently holds the staff position as cadet executive officer and Color Guard Commander.
In addition, both Jonathan Hemingway and his brother, Justin Hemingway were promoted to Cadet Technical Sergeant.
The grade of Cadet Technical Sergeant is the sixth enlisted grade of the Civil Air Patrol cadet program and the first of Phase II – The Leadership Phase, having completed Phase I, The Learning Phase. During Phase II, cadets become more involved in leadership roles and gain an in depth understanding of the Air Force culture and aerospace training.
Congratulations to the newly promoted cadets!
CAP is the Congressional Gold Medal winning Auxiliary of the U.S. Air Force, celebrating its 77th year of serving America. Tax-deductible donations may be sent to Charlotte Squadron, 28000 A-21 Airport Road, Punta Gorda, FL 33982-2452.
Second Lt. Donna Jablonski, CAP, is Asst. Public Affairs Officer for FL-051. For more information, contact her at 609-744-4664 or visit Gocivilairpatrol.com.
