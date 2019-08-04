From left, Charlotte County Fire/EMS Battalion Chief Mark Crigler (Service Award), Animal Control Officer Reannon Juergensen (Officer of the Year) and Fire/EMS Deputy Chief Mike Davis pose for a photo at Public Service Appreciation Night Saturday at the Charlotte Harbor Event and Conference Center.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.