Punta Gorda Chamber holds 'Family Feud' Jul 31, 2019

SUN PHOTOs BY JERRY BEARDRemax broker Becky Dewey (left) beats Punta Gorda Police Capt. Norm Nahra (right) to the buzzer, as Punta Gorda Chamber President John Wright (center) presides at the podium.

SUN PHOTO BY JERRY BEARD Volunteers Nanette Leonard (left) and Gabriele Childs pose for a photo.

SUN PHOTO BY JERRY BEARDTeam Remax celebrates their advance to the finals.

SUN PHOTOs BY JERRY BEARDTeam Remax (red shirts, left) will meet Team Chapman Insurance Group (right) in the finals, at the end of August.

The Punta Gorda Chamber of Commerce's "Family Feud" event kicked off Tuesday night. The semi-finals continue tonight at 5 p.m. at the Punta Gorda Woman's Club, 118 Sullivan St., Punta Gorda. The finals will be held at the end of August.
