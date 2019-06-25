The Rotary Club of Punta Gorda inducted its 2019-2020 leadership team on June 20 on a sunset cruise meeting held on the Kingfisher Fleet’s Charlotte Lady, accompanied by a large pod of dolphins – a good omen for the coming year!
Rotary District 6960 Governor Nominee Darryl Keys did the honors, inducting:
- James Williams, leader of the musical group All That Jazz, as the new Punta Gorda Rotary Club President, who replaces Brad Gamble;
- Darcy Hanley, Coldwell Banker Sunstar Realty, was sworn in as club president-elect;
- and Alyson Burch, vice president at Charlotte State Bank, became the club vice president.
Other officers and directors inducted at the event included Carol Knutson, secretary; Alice Rose, treasurer; John Tiller, sergeant-at-arms; Keven Knight, public image chair; Rex Koch, membership chair; Rosa Benghtt, club service director; Donna Calderon, community service director; and David Allen Smith, vocational service director.
