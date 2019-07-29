20190727_114015.jpg

photo provided

A group of about 50 family and friends held a 100th birthday celebration last week for Mary Uhland at Emerald Pointe in Punta Gorda. Emerald Pointe Condo Association President Betsy Kippers takes a moment to pose with Uhland at her party, which included a champagne toast.

