Monday, the Rays and Charlotte Sports Park celebrated 10 years of Tampa Bay Rays baseball in Charlotte County by offering family fun during the first full day of workouts. The day included access to Rays players and workouts, inflatables for the kids, face painting, games, concessions and mascots.
