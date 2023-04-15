Jessica Osceola (Seminole/Irish, b. 1984), Portrait One, Portrait Two, and Portrait Three (detail), 2017, bas-relief ceramic, 19 7/8 × 12 3/8 × 13/16 in. Collection of The John & Mable Ringling Museum of Art, Florida State University, purchased with the support of Daniel J. Denton Florida Art Acquisition Fund., 2022, 2022.8.3.
Courtesy of the artist Jessica Osceola and The John & Mable Ringling Museum of Art.
Jessica Osceola (Seminole/Irish, b. 1984), Portrait One, Portrait Two, and Portrait Three (detail), 2017, bas-relief ceramic, 19 7/8 × 12 3/8 × 13/16 in. Collection of The John & Mable Ringling Museum of Art, Florida State University, purchased with the support of Daniel J. Denton Florida Art Acquisition Fund., 2022, 2022.8.3.
Courtesy of the artist Jessica Osceola and The John & Mable Ringling Museum of Art.
Alyssa Osceola (Seminole, b. 2001), Carolyn, 2022. Oil on wood panel, 36 × 36 in.
Courtesy of the artist Alyssa Osceola
Corinne Zepeda (Seminole/Mexican, born 1997), Cooking Sofke, 2021, digital design.
Courtesy of the artist Corinne Zepeda
Wilson Bowers (Seminole, b. 1985), Fire Feather or Warrior Within, 2020. Digital design.
Some people think Florida museums and galleries are missing out on the meaningful art of Native Americans.
The John and Mable Ringling Museum of Art’s first collaboration with the Ah-Tah-Thi-Ki Museum is beginning to remedy that with its first exhibition of contemporary Native American art.
“Reclaiming Home: Contemporary Seminole Art” features 100 artworks by twelve different Seminole, Miccosukee and mixed-heritage artists from Florida, as well as other internationally recognized artists of Muscogee and Seminole descent from Oklahoma, California and Kansas.
“The exhibition really came as a way of amplifying the voices of the Native American artistic community of Florida and beyond,” said Ola Wlusek, Keith D. and Linda L. Monda Curator of Modern and Contemporary Art.
There is a wide range of art styles displayed in the exhibition, including a mix of traditional and contemporary techniques. From film and painting, to woodcarving and patchwork, there are many forms of expression.
Some of the works focus on Native American history in Florida, including the forceful removals of Native communities by the U.S. government. Others focus on current pressing issues, such as the missing and murdered indigenous women and environmental concerns.
Among the artworks are oil on wood pieces by Alyssa Osceola, digital designs by Corinne Zepeda, bas-relief ceramic by Jessica Osceola and digital designs by Wilson Bowers.
With the inclusion of artists outside of Florida, the exhibition is able to demonstrate the historical link between Native artists across the country, Wlusek said.
“I’m hoping that visitors to this exhibition have an entry point to the indigenous history of Florida,” she said. “That they can look for some of the key issues, or key words and phrases, and are encouraged to learn and explore themselves.”
In addition to his digital designs, artist Wilson Bowers also creates murals with spray paint, being heavily inspired by other graffiti artists. His aim for his artwork is to not only use Native American history to educate others, but to inspire other Native artists to explore.
“I want to show others that you can express yourselves in whatever way,” Bowers said. “I’m also trying to put my own little twist to my art, and I want to draw eyes to it and have people interested in what [Seminole culture] is and where it comes from.”
The exhibition continue through Sept. 4, however Wlusek hopes the museum will continue to work with Native American artists and eventually include pieces in the permanent collection. She also hopes that other museums and curators will be inspired to display more Native American art as well.
“My hope is that people will see the exhibition and feel encouraged, and also self-empowered, to look up and learn names of Native artists,” Wlusek said.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.