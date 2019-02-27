Good day to all!
Did you know that in addition to seven sons of a well-known Punta Gorda family serving their country in several branches of the armed forces during World war II and the Korean War, two were at the vanguard of aviation history?
Archie Bailey, born in Tallahassee, and Josephine McIntear of Bellview, Florida, were married in Arcadia on July 20, 1905 and came to town shortly thereafter. He worked at the Punta Gorda Ice Plant, then as a lineman for the DeSoto Telephone Company, and by the 1940s was a well-known electrician. They had 11 children, nine boys and two girls.
Their oldest, Maurice, born in May 1906, enlisted in the Army shortly after his 36th birthday. He was a driver for the Red Ball Express, a primarily African-American unit tasked with supplying front-line troops in the European Theater during World War II. He also served during the Korean War, making the army his career. Maurice retired as a staff sergeant and is interred at Arlington National Cemetery.
Berlin, born in November 1912, enlisted just before his 30th birthday. He served as an Electrician’s Mate 1st Class with the Navy’s 3rd Construction Battalion (Seabees) in the Pacific Theatre during World War II. Upon discharge, he returned home to follow in his Dad’s footsteps, also becoming a well-known electrician and serving for several years on Punta Gorda’s Planning Commission.
Charles, born in November 1918, after his sister Josephine, enlisted shortly before his 24th birthday. He’d attended Bethune-Cookman College for two years on a football scholarship. School founder Mary McLeod Bethune, instrumental in convincing Franklin D. Roosevelt to establish a flight school for African-American pilots, arranged for his transfer to Alabama’s Tuskegee Institute where he enlisted in the Army Air Corps.
Second Lieutenant Bailey, the first African-American armed forces pilot from Florida, earned his wings in April 1943. He then joined the 99th Fighter Squadron, better known as the “Red Tail Squadron,” due to the planes’ color scheme, as part of the allied invasion of North Africa.
Charles Bailey flew 133 combat missions in the North African and European Theatres piloting a P-40 Warhawk and P-51 Mustang. He is credited with downing two enemy fighter aircraft. His P-40 was named “Josephine,” after his mother and a sister, and the P-51 was “My Buddie.” After the war, he returned to Bethune-Cookman and earned a degree in elementary education, remaining in Volusia County to teach school.
Harding was born in October 1920 and enlisted in the Navy shortly before his 22nd birthday. Think about the math and you’ll see a pattern with the first four sons. He served as an Electrician’s Mate 2nd Class aboard a destroyer escort, the USS Mason. Looks like the boys had learned a lot from their dad. The Mason was the Navy’s first ship with a predominantly African-American crew during World War II and served in the Atlantic Theater. After his discharge, Harding earned a degree in education from Bethune-Cookman, teaching and becoming a school principal in Florida’s Brevard County.
Paul, born in September 1922, joined the Army in March 1943. PFC Bailey was a chaplain’s assistant with Company D, 2805th Engineering Battalion in the Pacific Theatre. After his discharge, he also attended Bethune-Cookman College earning a degree in music, then graduated from the Boston Conservancy of Music. Paul became a high school music teacher in north Florida’s Madison County.
After the Baileys’ second daughter Mable, Arthur was born in March 1925. In February 1945, he began his service with the Marine Corps. Cpl. Bailey served with the 2nd Casual Company, Headquarter Battalion in the Pacific Theater. In the Marine Corps, a “casual company” is where men and women are placed awaiting permanent assignment or discharge.
The youngest son, Carl, was born in September 1929. Too young to follow his brothers into World War II, he joined the Air Force in June 1951 and flew F-84 Thunderjets. First Lieutenant Bailey was one of only two African-American fighter pilots from Florida during the Korean War, but saw no combat duty. Tragically he died in an automobile accident, only 28 years old.
The “Fighting Bailey Brothers” answered their country’s call and have been memorialized by having the passenger terminal at the Punta Gorda Airport named in their honor and a city park at the corner of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and East Virginia Avenue. There are also photos of the brothers at the park. Five of the brothers are interred at the Lt. Carl Bailey Cemetery on Scott Avenue.
Thank you to everyone helping make the 23rd Florida Frontier Days festival this past weekend a success!
